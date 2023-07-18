VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS: Lawyer defends free press, public’s right to know 



Taylor M. Smith IV’s professional career started in journalism, moved into the law and then morphed into a combination of the two.

A partner with Harrison, Radeker & Smith in Columbia, his practice includes serving as lead counsel for the S.C. Press Association, the professional organization for the state’s 82 daily and weekly newspapers.

His work for the association and other media-related clients runs the gamut from defending against libel lawsuits to lobbying the South Carolina General Assembly to convincing recalcitrant public officials — and, if they still resist, their attorneys — to meet the requirements of the state’s freedom-of-information and public meeting laws.

Chance led Smith to what was then Harrison & Radeker in November 2011.

“I was a protester in law school as part of the Occupy Columbia movement, a part of the greater Occupy Wall Street movement,” he says.

When officers arrested protesters on the Statehouse grounds, Smith met Drew Radeker, “who offered to bring suit for violation of their free speech rights.” Smith, who was not among those charged, was offered the chance to help with the case as an informal intern at the practice. That evolved into a formal clerkship in 2012 and a job after he graduated from the University of South Carolina School of Law in 2013.

Today, he spends about 40 percent to 50 percent of his time practicing on behalf of the press association and its member papers.

“Primarily, I interface with editors and reporters from around the state through email, phone conversations and text messages about issues primarily around transparency through open records or meetings,” he says. “The majority of the time, it’s consulting with those individuals about accessing government records or public meetings or interfacing with the government and its lawyers about issues surrounding access to those records or meetings.”

Smith also helps them comb through stories for privacy concerns or potential issues such as defamation. He teaches press association webinars and seminars on media-related issues and serves as an adjutant professor teaching media law at USC’s School of Journalism and Mass Communications.

But his work is broader than that done for individual clients. He helps the press association move the needle statewide by lobbying the General Assembly on subjects ranging from newspapers publishing local governments’ public notices to the need to add penalties and tougher language to curb violations of public records laws.

“Typically, the press association — and it was true of this session — is one of the only organizations present in the Statehouse to advocate for open government and freedom of speech,” Smith says. “It’s not an easy task to get appropriate consideration of those issues, which are vital for our democracy.”

Sometimes, other groups pitch in — he cites the state chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union and occasional ad hoc coalitions — but usually, such work is a solo effort.

“So often the press association is a lone voice, which we are privileged and honored to [be],” he says.

Practicing media law would seem to be natural for the Alabama-born lawyer. His grandfather worked for two decades as the editor of The Anniston Star, a daily newspaper in the Alabama city of the same name, and his father was the publisher of The Press and Standard in Walterboro for more than 25 years. Smith majored in print journalism at the University of South Carolina, graduating in 2008 and going to work for the Greenville Journal.

But the decline of newspapers saw him eventually laid off. Needing a job, he worked for Nexsen Pruet, partly on its marketing staff and partly as a runner.

“They were the ones who convinced me to go to law school,” he says.

Given the revolution in how news is delivered and consumed, Smith says, it’s unlikely that a budding lawyer could have a practice such as his now other than in a major media market. Still, a decade into his practice, he appreciates the opportunity he has enjoyed.

“I’m honored and fortunate to be able to do what I love,” he says.