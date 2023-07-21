Columbia joins effort to help cities respond to future heatwaves

Columbia is known for its heat, once even having the slogan “Famously Hot,” but a new program might help future heat waves have less of an impact on residents.

The city is now one of five in the U.S. taking part in a multiyear project to cool cities and metropolitan areas with Smart Surfaces, a cost-effective integrated solution including reflective (cool) roofs and pavements, green roofs, solar energy, porous pavements, rain gardens and trees, according to a news release.

As cities continue to grapple with record heat, America’s mayors are responding with bold action to implement this no-brainer solution. Smart Surfaces can cool cities by five degrees, deliver large reductions in flooding and resulting mold, and provide $10 in benefits and cost savings for every $1 spent, the release said.

“City residents worry and need city leaders to understand which surfaces can deliver cooler, healthier neighborhoods, save money and be implemented immediately,” said Greg Kats, founder and CEO of the Smart Surfaces Coalition.

Mayor Daniel Rickenmann of Columbia recently joined the mayors of Atlanta, Boston, Dallas and New Orleans to sign up for the Cities for Smart Surfaces program, joining the city of

Baltimore, recognizing that Smart Surfaces rapidly deliver climate change mitigation and adaptation.

“The Smart Surfaces Coalition is an excellent example of a partnership to achieve city objectives around heat reduction, public health, flood management, equity and more,” Rickenmann said in the release. “As the city long known as being Famously Hot, we are excited about working to advance Columbia’s goals of becoming a cooler, healthier and more resilient city.”

This partnership will ensure more livable, resilient cities including through:

Data: Providing satellite data, analysis and mapping to optimize city surface interventions that cost-effectively combat the impacts of climate change.

Education: Engaging with and supporting city staff and community members in learning about how Smart Surfaces can enable cities to effectively deliver on their equity, climate and public health goals.

Cost-benefit analysis tool and training: Customizing SSC’s online cost-benefit analysis tool for and with city partners, enabling comprehensive analysis of the impacts of implementing a range of Smart Surfaces.

Funding guidance: Creating application templates and providing technical support to cities to secure Inflation Reduction Act and Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act funding for Smart Surfaces projects, with a focus on low-income neighborhoods.

Policy implementation support: Advancing policy and legal guidance to support the integration of cost-effective Smart Surfaces strategies into city policies and projects to meet city objectives.

The initiative is funded by the Waverley Street Foundation and The JPB Foundation. The coalition includes 40-plus partner organizations such as National League of Cities, American Lung Association, World Cement Association, World Resources Institute and WE ACT for Environmental Justice.