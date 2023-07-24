Administrative – Social Security Disability – Treating Physician – Weight

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff//July 24, 2023

Home>Opinion Digests>Administrative>

Administrative – Social Security Disability – Treating Physician – Weight

Administrative – Social Security Disability – Treating Physician – Weight

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff//July 24, 2023

The administrative law judge cited specific examples to explain why the 2018 opinion of treating physician Dr. Paul Weaver was not entitled to controlling weight: (1) Weaver’s treatment records “reflect no significantly adverse mental health findings” and (2) Weaver noted in April 2018 that plaintiff was riding a bicycle for exercise. However, the ALJ did not adequately explain why the lack of substantial mental status findings in Weaver’s treatment notes was inconsistent with his 2018 opinion, which focused largely on plaintiff’s physical limitations. Moreover, the ALJ similarly did not explain why Weaver’s note that plaintiff had ridden a bicycle for exercise because she tolerated that better than walking was inconsistent with his opinion that she could not stand or walk, and instead would need to sit, for most of the workday. The ALJ abused her discretion when assessing how much weight to accord Weaver’s opinion.

We vacate the district court order, which upheld the ALJ’s denial of plaintiff’s applications for disability insurance benefits and supplemental security income. We remand for further administrative proceedings.

The ALJ must specify which specific objective evidence supports her conclusion to enable meaningful judicial review. Thus, neither the ALJ’s general discussion of the evidence in the record nor her blanket assertion that Weaver’s opinion was unsubstantiated by his clinical findings and inconsistent with the additional evidence in plaintiff’s case file provides an adequate explanation of her findings on this issue. Moreover, even if the ALJ had adequately explained her finding that Weaver’s 2018 opinion was not entitled to controlling weight, she did not sufficiently explain her assessment of how much non-controlling weight to accord that opinion.

It is also not apparent that the ALJ considered that Weaver was a specialist in internal medicine or, most significantly, that she considered the extent of his treating relationship with plaintiff. Although the ALJ is not required to discuss each piece of evidence or each factor in her decision, the failure to acknowledge at least eight months of treatment records makes it difficult to conclude that the ALJ adequately considered the length of this treatment relationship. Thus, the ALJ’s decision not to accord significant weight to Weaver’s 2018 opinion is not in accordance with the applicable legal standards.

Vacated and remanded.

Dissent

(Traxler, J.) The ALJ adequately explained why she declined to give controlling weight to Weaver’s opinion. Her decision denying benefits is supported by substantial evidence, so I would affirm.

Siders v. Commissioner of Social Security Administration (Lawyers Weekly No. 003-028-23, 9 pp.) (Per Curiam) (William Traxler, S.J., dissenting) No. 21-2329. Appealed from USDC at Orangeburg, S.C. (David Norton, J.) Dana Duncan for appellant; Brian O’Donnell, Thomas Moshang, Jordana Cooper, Corey Ellis and Marshall Prince for appellee. United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit (unpublished)

s

Related Content

Administrative – Social Security Disability – RFC – Depression & Crohn’s Disease ...

Although plaintiff’s depression is severe, the administrative law judge carefully considered plaintiff’s e[...]

May 3, 2023

Administrative – Social Security – Disability – Subjective Pain Complaints – Daily Acti...

In this social security disability case, the administrative law judge erred by disregarding the claimant’s s[...]

February 10, 2023

Administrative – Workers’ Compensation – Appeals – Reinstatement Denial – Lack of Fin...

Where the Workers’ Compensation Commission summarily denied a motion to reinstate an appeal without engaging[...]

February 10, 2023

Administrative – Taxation – Appeals – Untimely Protests

In letters dated February 14, 2018, and August 16, 2018, the Department of Revenue denied the appellant-taxpay[...]

February 10, 2023

Administrative – Social Security Disability – Narcolepsy – New Evidence – Contradictory...

Plaintiff’s claim for social security disability, based on his narcolepsy, was denied. Thereafter, his docto[...]

August 17, 2022

Administrative – Jurisdiction found lacking over Navy contractor’s suit

Where a federal contractor sought clarification on whether the nature of its Navy service contract made it sub[...]

February 22, 2022

Business Law

See all Business Law News

The Power List

Commentary

See all Commentary

Polls

How Is My Site?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...