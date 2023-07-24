Criminal Practice – Sentencing – Probation Condition – Adult Pornography – Vagueness

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff//July 24, 2023

Home>Opinion Digests>Criminal Practice>

Criminal Practice – Sentencing – Probation Condition – Adult Pornography – Vagueness

Criminal Practice – Sentencing – Probation Condition – Adult Pornography – Vagueness

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff//July 24, 2023

A special condition of supervised release prohibits defendant not only from possessing materials depicting or describing child pornography, as defined in 18 U.S.C. § 2256, but also from possessing or accessing materials or web sites depicting children or adults in the nude and/or engaged in sexual activity; it further prohibits him from patronizing businesses or places whose primary purpose is to provide sexually-oriented material or entertainment. The first clause of the condition is plainly overbroad in light of United States v. Cohen, 63 F.4th 250 (4th Cir. 2023).

We vacate the first clause of the special condition and remand for entry of a modified judgment striking this clause.

United States v. Hutton (Lawyers Weekly No. 003-027-23, 11 pp.) (Per Curiam) No. 21-4073. Appealed from USDC at Greenville, S.C. (Donald Coggins, J.) Derek Enderlin for appellant; Rhett DeHart and William Watkins for appellee. United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit (unpublished)

-

Related Content

Criminal Practice – PCR – Ineffective Assistance Claim – Homicide by Child Abuse – Prio...

Petitioner was convicted of homicide by child abuse (HCA) after (1) he woke to find his four-month-old adopted[...]

July 24, 2023

Criminal Practice – Sentencing – 17-Year-Old Defendant – Aiken Factors

The resentencing court stated that defendant had been “within one year of” adulthood when his crime was co[...]

July 24, 2023

Criminal Practice – PCR – Solicitor’s Summation – ‘Pattern’ of Robbing Old People

In the underlying robbery case, petitioner did not testify, so his criminal record was not in evidence. Where [...]

July 13, 2023

Criminal Practice – Homicide by Child Abuse – Mistrial Motion – Hearsay Admission – Cur...

At defendant’s trial for killing her three-year-old stepdaughter (Minor), the solicitor questioned Agent Bai[...]

July 5, 2023

Criminal Practice – Post-Arrest Silence – Reading of Miranda Rights – Burden of Proof

Defendant remained silent when he was arrested for kidnapping the victim, taking him to pick up his wages and [...]

July 5, 2023

Criminal Practice – PCR – Ineffective Assistance Claim – Evidence – Prior Conviction –...

In this armed robbery case, the jury’s decision came down to whom to believe: the petitioner-defendant or th[...]

June 29, 2023

Business Law

See all Business Law News

The Power List

Commentary

See all Commentary

Polls

How Is My Site?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...