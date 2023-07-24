A special condition of supervised release prohibits defendant not only from possessing materials depicting or describing child pornography, as defined in 18 U.S.C. § 2256, but also from possessing or accessing materials or web sites depicting children or adults in the nude and/or engaged in sexual activity; it further prohibits him from patronizing businesses or places whose primary purpose is to provide sexually-oriented material or entertainment. The first clause of the condition is plainly overbroad in light of United States v. Cohen, 63 F.4th 250 (4th Cir. 2023).

We vacate the first clause of the special condition and remand for entry of a modified judgment striking this clause.

United States v. Hutton (Lawyers Weekly No. 003-027-23, 11 pp.) (Per Curiam) No. 21-4073. Appealed from USDC at Greenville, S.C. (Donald Coggins, J.) Derek Enderlin for appellant; Rhett DeHart and William Watkins for appellee. United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit (unpublished)