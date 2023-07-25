Company unveils fulfillment center near Charleston port

A logistics firm has opened a fulfillment center near the port of Charleston.

The facility at 369 N. Cypress Drive at the Berkeley Charleston Tradeport will help Unis LLC better serve its growing customer base, create new job opportunities and contribute to the area’s roots in the logistics industry, according to a news release.

NorthPoint Development hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony recently to commemorate the unveiling of the fulfillment center at Building 6 at the Tradeport, according to the release. The state-of-the-art facility, spanning 574,789 square feet, is set to meet the growing demands of Unis and elevate its operational capabilities.

“Unis is thrilled to open our doors in Summerville, a city known for its logistics industry, culture, and talented workforce. We believe this strategic expansion will not only benefit our clients but also create a positive impact on the local economy,” said Scott Simanek, CCO of Unis, in the release. “We look forward to fostering partnerships within the community and working together to achieve continued success.”

The master-planned industrial park sprawling across nearly 123 acres boasts an area of approximately 4.4 million square feet, making it a prime destination for companies in search of premium industrial facilities and bringing jobs to Berkeley County, the release stated.

“SC Ports is thrilled to see Unis making such a large commitment to the Charleston market with this impressive distribution center. This site, developed by NorthPoint Development, is ideally situated near the Port of Charleston. Future tenants will benefit from quick access to SC Ports, which offers efficient operations, ample capacity, and reliable service,” said SC Ports President and CEO Barbara Melvin in the release.

Jessica Chen with Kander Pacific and Simons Johnson with Bridge Commercial represented Unis and NorthPoint Development. Bridge Commercial is actively leasing additional industrial space within Berkeley Charleston Tradeport.

“Today, we come together to honor Unis and recognize their significant contribution to the growth of Berkeley County,” said Caleb Moore, regional vice president at NorthPoint Development. “I’d like to thank Unis for their continued partnership and for expanding your operations into Summerville — further strengthening the local and regional economy.

Founded in 1989, Unis is an asset-based logistics firm specializing in fulfillment and transportation services. Unis is the fastest-growing privately held asset-based logistics provider in North America, the release stated, operating 17 LTL terminals and 25 fulfillment centers covering over 20 million square feet in 18 different U.S. markets.