Juror #338 expressed confusion about why the jury could be informed about the consequences of a guilty verdict (i.e., life without parole or death) but not informed of the consequences of a verdict of not guilty by reason of insanity (NGRI). Because Juror #338 unambiguously said she could not consider an NGRI verdict unless she was informed of its consequences and because the trial court was forbidden from informing the jury of those consequences, the trial court properly disqualified Juror #338.

We affirm defendant’s convictions and sentences for five counts of first-degree murder.

On several occasions, this Court has considered whether South Carolina law requires jurors to be instructed on the consequences of an NGRI verdict. We have held that in noncapital trials, absent agreement by the parties, a consequences instruction is improper unless it would be curative under the facts of a particular trial or it is required to clarify a misstatement of law and would not prejudice either party. In a capital trial, which is uniquely bifurcated, the same rule applies but for different reasons: (1) NGRI is a verdict during the guilt phase, not the sentencing phase, and (2) if an NGRI verdict is rendered, the jury has no sentencing responsibilities. Although we acknowledge there is a trend toward requiring a consequences instruction, we decline to join that trend.

In the guilt phase, a capital jury has no sentencing responsibility; the jury’s sole function is determining the guilt or innocence of the defendant. The mere possibility of a particular verdict cannot support a consequences instruction when there is no guarantee the jury will proceed to sentencing in the first instance. Therefore, we reject defendant’s due process argument.

Defendant next argues the heightened reliability requirement of the Eighth Amendment requires capital jurors to be informed of the consequences of an NGRI verdict, particularly where the defendant is mentally ill or less culpable due to his mental state. To support his argument, Jones cites three federal cases prohibiting the execution of a mentally ill defendant: Ford v. Wainwright, 477 U.S. 399 (1986); Atkins v. Virginia, 536 U.S. 304 (2002); and Hall v. Florida, 572 U.S. 701 (2014). However, defendant overlooks the fact that in this case, the jury expressly found he was neither mentally ill nor insane. For this reason, we reject his Eighth Amendment argument.

We affirm the trial court’s disqualification of Juror #338

Although Juror #156 initially expressed doubt about how mitigation evidence from a defendant’s childhood could affect the defendant’s present decision-making, he completed his response with, “I am willing to listen to both [sides] before making an ultimate decision.” Furthermore, Juror #156 never rejected the possibility of a “mercy sentence.” Rather, he stated his belief that, if a mercy sentence were imposed, a juror should be able to articulate why he or she chose mercy. We affirm the trial court’s qualification of Juror #156.

Although defendant proffered a new expert during trial, the probative value of her testimony – that a prosecution expert wrongly scored defendant’s examination responses to show malingering symptoms of mental illness (i.e., engaging in voluntary behavior aimed at exaggerating symptoms or creating symptoms) – was not substantially outweighed by the danger of unfair prejudice to the state. Nevertheless, given that several defense experts testified that defendant was mentally ill and not malingering, the trial court’s error in excluding the new expert was harmless.

The trial court allowed defendant to present an extensive social history showing the traumatic conditions of his family. Nevertheless, the trial court did not err in excluding the prerecorded statement of defendant’s institutionalized mother. The statement was relevant to the mother’s mental state, not defendant’s. Neither the mother’s diagnosis nor the hereditary nature of schizophrenia was disputed.

The trial court erred in admitting into evidence autopsy photographs of defendant’s five victims – his young children. The photographs depict the children’s bodies in the advanced stages of decomposition occurring in the three days between the time defendant dumped the bodies to the time law enforcement discovered them. Nonetheless, after weighing the horrific facts of this case against the improper admission of the photographs, we hold the photographs did not contribute to the jury’s sentence of death.

Affirmed.

Concurrence

(Few, J.) Defendant’s crimes were unspeakable, and his efforts to get away with his crimes were unconscionable. The photographs show all that; thus, the photographs have probative value which was not substantially outweighed by the danger of unfair prejudice. I would find no error.

State v. Jones (Lawyers Weekly No. 010-040-23, 39 pp.) (George James, J.) (John Few, J., concurring) Substituted opinion. Appealed from Lexington County Circuit Court (Eugene Griffith, J.) Robert Michael Dudek, Susan Barber Hackett, David Alexander, Lara Mary Caudy and Taylor Davis Gilliam for appellant; Alan McCrory Wilson, Donald Zelenka, Melody Jane Brown, Tommy Evans and Samuel Hubbard for respondent. South Carolina Supreme Court