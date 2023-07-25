Criminal Practice – PCR – Ineffective Assistance Claim – Mutual Combat Instruction

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff//July 25, 2023

Home>Opinion Digests>Criminal Practice>

Criminal Practice – PCR – Ineffective Assistance Claim – Mutual Combat Instruction

Criminal Practice – PCR – Ineffective Assistance Claim – Mutual Combat Instruction

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff//July 25, 2023

After quarreling with in-laws (a brother-in-law and the husband of petitioner’s niece) earlier in the day, petitioner and two accomplices engaged in an exchange of gunfire with petitioner’s in-laws and their relatives. Given the apparent willingness of each combatant – including petitioner – to engage in an armed encounter, there was an inference of mutual combat that necessitated a jury instruction on mutual combat. Petitioner’s trial counsel’s decision not to object to the jury charge did not fall below an objective standard of reasonableness.

We affirm the post-conviction relief (PCR) court’s rejection of the PCR petition.

When, as here, evidence warrants a mutual combat charge, it may be charged to a jury even when read alongside a self-defense charge. The state presented evidence to support a jury charge on mutual combat. Because the charge was warranted, petitioner’s trial counsel was not deficient in failing to object to its reading alongside the circuit court’s jury charge on self-defense.

Campbell v. State (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-046-23, 8 pp.) (John Geathers, J.) Appealed from Charleston County Circuit Court (William Seals, J.) Clarence Rauch Wise for petitioner; Zachary William Jones for respondent. South Carolina Court of Appeals

-

Related Content

Criminal Practice – Murder – Jury & Jurors – NGRI Plea – Mitigating Factors

Juror #338 expressed confusion about why the jury could be informed about the consequences of a guilty verdict[...]

July 25, 2023

Criminal Practice – Sentencing – Probation Condition – Adult Pornography – Vagueness

A special condition of supervised release prohibits defendant not only from possessing materials depicting or [...]

July 24, 2023

Criminal Practice – PCR – Ineffective Assistance Claim – Homicide by Child Abuse – Prio...

Petitioner was convicted of homicide by child abuse (HCA) after (1) he woke to find his four-month-old adopted[...]

July 24, 2023

Criminal Practice – Sentencing – 17-Year-Old Defendant – Aiken Factors

The resentencing court stated that defendant had been “within one year of” adulthood when his crime was co[...]

July 24, 2023

Criminal Practice – PCR – Solicitor’s Summation – ‘Pattern’ of Robbing Old People

In the underlying robbery case, petitioner did not testify, so his criminal record was not in evidence. Where [...]

July 13, 2023

Criminal Practice – Homicide by Child Abuse – Mistrial Motion – Hearsay Admission – Cur...

At defendant’s trial for killing her three-year-old stepdaughter (Minor), the solicitor questioned Agent Bai[...]

July 5, 2023

Business Law

See all Business Law News

The Power List

Commentary

See all Commentary

Polls

How Is My Site?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...