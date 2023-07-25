After quarreling with in-laws (a brother-in-law and the husband of petitioner’s niece) earlier in the day, petitioner and two accomplices engaged in an exchange of gunfire with petitioner’s in-laws and their relatives. Given the apparent willingness of each combatant – including petitioner – to engage in an armed encounter, there was an inference of mutual combat that necessitated a jury instruction on mutual combat. Petitioner’s trial counsel’s decision not to object to the jury charge did not fall below an objective standard of reasonableness.

We affirm the post-conviction relief (PCR) court’s rejection of the PCR petition.

When, as here, evidence warrants a mutual combat charge, it may be charged to a jury even when read alongside a self-defense charge. The state presented evidence to support a jury charge on mutual combat. Because the charge was warranted, petitioner’s trial counsel was not deficient in failing to object to its reading alongside the circuit court’s jury charge on self-defense.

Campbell v. State (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-046-23, 8 pp.) (John Geathers, J.) Appealed from Charleston County Circuit Court (William Seals, J.) Clarence Rauch Wise for petitioner; Zachary William Jones for respondent. South Carolina Court of Appeals