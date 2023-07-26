Five Questions with Donald Reynolds and Larry Robbins 

Delaware’s Chancery Court is deciding whether TripAdvisor can leave the state and reincorporate in Nevada, a move that the plaintiffs say will help insulate company directors from stockholder litigation. Gregory Maffei, a controlling stockholder, employs “sophisticated financial engineering” to achieve personal gain at the expense of minority investors, the plaintiffs allege.

Attorneys for TripAdvisor have declined to comment on the pending litigation, but the company has said in public filings that the move would provide better protection from “unmeritorious litigation” and that the company could pay less in franchise taxes.

Donald Reynolds and Larry Robbins, both of Wyrick Robbins in Raleigh, recently spoke with Lawyers Weekly about the potential move and what it might mean for involved parties.

Reynolds joined Wyrick in 1993 and has experience ranging from representing startup companies in the initial phases of organization and financing to companies and underwriters in public offerings, mergers, acquisitions, and SEC reporting and compliance. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Whitman College and his law degree from New York University School of Law.

Robbins practices in the areas of venture capital, corporate finance, mergers, acquisitions, securities and taxation. He represents entrepreneurs, beginning with early startups and continuing through the initial public offering stage. He earned his bachelor’s, Master of Business Administration and law degrees from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Nevada appears to be a hot spot for incorporation and reincorporation. What is the logic behind the move in this case?

A: Reynolds: For many years, Nevada has sought to become the “next Delaware” in terms of being the jurisdiction of choice for companies. Among other things, Nevada has far lower annual franchise taxes than Delaware, and it has laws intended to minimize the duties, and therefore the potential liability, of officers and directors to their stockholders.

If allowed, what does this move mean for TripAdvisor shareholders?

A: Robbins: Delaware permits a corporation to opt out of duty of care, but not duty of good faith or duty of loyalty or recently case law-imposed duties of oversight. Nevada eliminates liability for duty of care, duty of loyalty, duty of good faith and duties of oversight, but leaves the ability of shareholders to bring claims for fraud, intentional misconduct and knowing violation of law. An added risk on both sides of this situation is the lack of the large body of historical case law precedent — not to mention a judiciary with years of experience in this arena — that exists is in Delaware, meaning neither stockholders suing the company nor the company’s officers and directors have as clear a sense of where the line is in Nevada between protected behavior and breaches of the law.

For big public companies, the franchise fee savings are less of an issue, but TripAdvisor does make the point in its proxy materials that it believes it will save almost $250,000 per year being in Nevada rather than Delaware.

A: Reynolds: For the average investor, I’m not sure any of this should make much of a difference. It is conceivable, though, that some large institutional investors would eschew Nevada corporations, at least on the margins, and of course if you make enough large institutional investors not want to hold your stock, it can have a negative effect on valuation and liquidity, which hurts all stockholders.

What might this mean, if anything, for Delaware, which has been known as a mecca for incorporation?

A: Reynolds: Honestly, we’ve seen Nevada and some other jurisdictions make efforts over decades, if not longer, to attempt to become the new Delaware, all with very limited success. While the TripAdvisor situation is a highly visible potential defection, if history is any guide, Delaware seems likely to retain its status as the jurisdiction of choice for public companies.

Is this something that we’ve seen locally?

A: Reynolds: We represent at least one publicly traded Nevada corporation, although it is not based in the Carolinas, and we have had a few local clients inquire about reincorporating there. We stay up to date on all these kinds of developments and advise clients to help them make the decisions they think are best for them from a strategic perspective. That said, we don’t expect a major exodus of local companies out of Delaware and into Nevada, at least not in the near term, particularly in light of the relative dearth of precedential case law in Nevada.

From your perspective, is this tactic an underhanded means of evading liability, or does it just make good business sense?

A: Reynolds: I wouldn’t characterize this tactic as either of those extremes. There’s a strategic risk/reward analysis that each company needs to make to determine which state they prefer.

A: Robbins: I believe that the move serves two purposes — first, make it more attractive to serve on public boards; and second, at the time these changes were made, Nevada significantly increased its annual fees, so while still significantly below Delaware, this seems to be intended to be somewhat of a revenue driver for the state.

Heath Hamacher can be reached at [email protected].