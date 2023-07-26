Giuliani not disputing that he made false statements about election workers

By: The Associated Press//July 26, 2023

Home>News>

Giuliani not disputing that he made false statements about election workers

Rudy Giuliani says in a court filing that he's not disputing that he made public comments about two Georgia election workers that were false. (Associated Press file)

FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023, in Washington. Giuliani is not disputing that he publicly made statements about two Georgia election workers that were defamatory and false, but he contends they were constitutionally protected statements, according to a statement filed in court. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Giuliani not disputing that he made false statements about election workers

By: The Associated Press//July 26, 2023

ATLANTA — Rudy Giuliani is not disputing that he made public comments about two Georgia election workers that were false, but contends his words are constitutionally protected statements, according to a court filing.

That assertion by Giuliani, who as part of Donald Trump’s legal team tried to overturn 2020 presidential election results in battleground states, came Tuesday in a lawsuit by Ruby Freeman and Wandrea “Shaye” Moss. The lawsuit accused the former New York City mayor of defaming them by falsely stating that they had engaged in election fraud while counting ballots at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

The lawsuit says Giuliani repeatedly pushed debunked claims that Freeman and Moss — mother and daughter — pulled out suitcases of illegal ballots and committed other acts of fraud to try to alter the outcome of the race.

Though Giuliani acknowledges in the filing that the statements were false, he does not concede that they caused any damage to Freeman or Moss. That distinction is important because plaintiffs in a defamation case must prove not only that a statement made about them was false but that it also resulted in actual damage.

Giuliani’s statement was attached to a filing arguing that he did not fail to produce evidence in the case and should not be sanctioned as Freeman and Moss had requested.

“While Giuliani does not admit to Plaintiffs’ allegations, he — for purposes of this litigation only — does not contest the factual allegations,” the filing said.

Giuliani political adviser Ted Goodman said in an email Wednesday that the filing was made “in order to move on to the portion of the case that will permit a motion to dismiss.”

Michael Gottlieb, a lawyer for Freeman and Moss, said in an emailed statement that Giuliani is conceding “what we have always known to be true — Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss honorably performed their civic duties in the 2020 presidential election in full compliance with the law; and the allegations of election fraud he and former-President Trump made against them have been false since day one.”

Certain issues, including damages, still have to be decided by the court. Gottlieb said Freeman and Moss are “pleased with this major milestone in their fight for justice, and look forward to presenting what remains of this case at trial.”

Freeman and Moss filed a motion this month alleging that Giuliani had failed to preserve evidence. They asked U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell to impose sanctions.

In the court filing, a lawyer for Giuliani argued that Giuliani did not fail to preserve or destroy any electronic evidence “because all pertinent documents were seized by the government and were in their possession, custody, or control.”

s

Related Content

Court weighs if Bankman-Fried should be jailed

NEW YORK — A judge is weighing whether to revoke Sam Bankman-Fried 's bail after prosecutors said Wednesday [...]

July 27, 2023

Lawsuit continues 11 years after Jackson’s death

LOS ANGELES — Workers for corporations owned by Michael Jackson had no legal obligation to protect children [...]

July 27, 2023

Cybersecurity chief touts progress on election security; more work still needed

CHARLESTON — Efforts to protect the nation's election systems have grown exponentially since the 2016 presid[...]

July 27, 2023

Slaying suspect fights warrant for business records

COLUMBIA — A lawyer for a store owner in South Carolina facing a murder charge after police said he chased a[...]

July 27, 2023

Officer fired after K9 attacks surrendering suspect

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A police officer in rural Ohio was fired Wednesday after he released his police dog on a su[...]

July 27, 2023

Hunter Biden pleads not guilty to tax counts

WILMINGTON, Del. — President Joe Biden's son Hunter pleaded not guilty Wednesday to two tax crimes after a d[...]

July 26, 2023

Business Law

See all Business Law News

The Power List

Commentary

See all Commentary

Polls

How Is My Site?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...