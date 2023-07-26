Hazing leads Clemson to suspend fraternity for four years

By: The Associated Press//July 26, 2023

Home>News>Headlines>

Hazing leads Clemson to suspend fraternity for four years

Hazing leads Clemson to suspend fraternity for four years

By: The Associated Press//July 26, 2023

A Clemson University fraternity has drawn a four-year suspension after an investigation found that new members were being initiated with rituals that involved salt-like materials that caused burns.

The second-largest university in South Carolina sanctioned the only chapter of Alpha Gamma Rho in the state last week, The Post & Courier reported. An independent probe stemming from a spring complaint had uncovered that new pledges also reportedly faced sleep deprivation. University documents mention ice water baths as another form of hazing.

The chapter accepted responsibility and mutually agreed to the penalty. Philip Sikes, a Clemson University spokesperson, said all student organizations are “held to high standards of behavior and expected to uphold those at all times.”

He added that the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life provides anti-hazing training and awareness to all chapters.

“As a university we take all allegations of hazing within our student organizations very seriously,” Sikes told The Associated Press.

The punishment is the latest meted out by Clemson University for Greek life violations. A four-year suspension began fall 2021 for Pi Kappa Phi over “personal servitude by new members” and “morally degrading behavior,” according to university documents. Delta Tau Delta has been suspended since Fall 2020 after reports of similar incidents alongside underage alcohol provision.

The dangerous practices of exclusive young men’s social organizations spurred a national outcry in the fall of 2014 when 19-year-old Tucker Hipps fell to his death after walking along a narrow bridge railing on a morning run with his pledge class. A 2016 state law named after the late Clemson University student requires that most four-year public institutions keep public records of fraternity and sorority misconduct.

o

Related Content

Ramaswamy to campaign at Summerville event

COLUMBIA — Biotech entrepreneur and Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy is slated to headline a [...]

July 26, 2023

Military veterans build 9-figure company in Greenville

With honorable discharges separating their past in the Marine Corps from their future, John Warren and John Th[...]

July 25, 2023

Company unveils fulfillment center near Charleston port

A logistics firm has opened a fulfillment center near the port of Charleston. The facility at 369 N. Cypres[...]

July 25, 2023

SC inmates among those charged in fraud scheme

Nine current or former inmates of the South Carolina Department of Corrections and six other people have been [...]

July 24, 2023

Pandemic fraud sends man to prison for year

A Charleston man has been sentenced to one year in federal prison for running a fake lawn care business to get[...]

July 24, 2023

Greenville Airport District master plan is in the works

The planning eye of Greenville is turning its sights on the area around the Downtown Greenville Airport and Gr[...]

July 24, 2023

Business Law

See all Business Law News

The Power List

Commentary

See all Commentary

Polls

How Is My Site?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...