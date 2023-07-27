Nomination deadline nears for 50 Most Influential Women

By: Submitted Article//July 27, 2023

Home>Top Legal News>

Nomination deadline nears for 50 Most Influential Women

Act soon to enter your nominations for the 50 Most Influential Women honor. The nomination deadline is Aug. 7.

Nomination deadline nears for 50 Most Influential Women

By: Submitted Article//July 27, 2023

The clock is counting down to submit nominations for South Carolina Lawyers Weekly’s “50 Most Influential Women” awards.

Nominations must be submitted by 5 p.m. Aug. 7. A nomination form is available on the magazine’s website at sclawyersweekly.com/event/50-most-influential-women.

The 50 Most Influential Women awards will spotlight the Carolinas’ leading movers and shakers from business, government, legal, education and nonprofit fields. Criteria for selection include:

  • Professional achievements.
  • Community involvement.
  • A record of leadership.
  • Factors that make the nominee stand out in her community and the state.

Honorees will be recognized at a networking reception starting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, at the Hilton Charlotte University Place. In addition, a Woman of the Year will be announced at the event.

-

Related Content

Five Questions with Donald Reynolds and Larry Robbins 

Delaware’s Chancery Court is deciding whether TripAdvisor can leave the state and reincorporate in Nevada, a[...]

July 26, 2023

Icons & Phenoms ’23 photo highlights

This prestigious event celebrates the achievements and contributions of the region’s more accomplished and p[...]

July 21, 2023

VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS: Lawyer defends free press, public’s right to know 

[embed] Taylor M. Smith IV’s professional career started in journalism, moved into the law and then mor[...]

July 18, 2023

POINT OF NO RETURN: Working from home has become the norm 

The old way of practicing law is dead, and the coronavirus killed it.   If that sounds like hyperbole, as[...]

July 17, 2023

Class of 2023 Icons & Phenoms announced

North Carolina and South Carolina Lawyers Weekly are pleased to announce the Icons & Phenoms Class of 2023[...]

June 23, 2023

Escaping Liability: Texas Two-Step’ Under Scrutiny

Depending on whom you ask, the pejoratively titled “Texas two-step” is either a strategic, viable defense [...]

June 13, 2023

Business Law

See all Business Law News

The Power List

Commentary

See all Commentary

Polls

How Is My Site?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...