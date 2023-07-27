Nomination deadline nears for 50 Most Influential Women

The clock is counting down to submit nominations for South Carolina Lawyers Weekly’s “50 Most Influential Women” awards.
Nominations must be submitted by 5 p.m. Aug. 7. A nomination form is available on the magazine’s website at sclawyersweekly.com/event/50-most-influential-women.
The 50 Most Influential Women awards will spotlight the Carolinas’ leading movers and shakers from business, government, legal, education and nonprofit fields. Criteria for selection include:
Honorees will be recognized at a networking reception starting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, at the Hilton Charlotte University Place. In addition, a Woman of the Year will be announced at the event.-