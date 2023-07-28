Danish logistics company leases Columbia building

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires//July 28, 2023

A distribution and logistics company has leased a 244,945-squre-foot industrial building on 40 acres in northeast Columbia.

Weston Inc. has leased 1030 Metso Way to DSV, a Danish company that offers more than 16 million square feet of warehousing solutions in 55 locations around the United States. This expansion represents the fifth warehouse facility operated by DSV in the Columbia market after the company leased another Weston-owned building at 209 Flintlake Road in 2022, according to a news release.

DSV’s Columbia warehouses offer high-efficiency storage and complete order fulfillment, the release said. Services at the warehouses include warehousing, e-commerce, inventory management, order fulfillment, return management, kitting and value-added services.

1030 Metso Way is part of Weston’s Southeast Industrial Properties portfolio of 60 tenants and 45 properties totaling more than 7 million square feet, the release said. Weston is a Cleveland-based commercial real estate owner and developer and one of the largest privately held industrial landlords in South Carolina.

“Weston is glad to help DSV with its continued expansion in the market and be able to lease a second building to them in less than a year’s time,” said Eileen McConville, asset manager for Weston Inc. “This location will work well with them with its proximity to I-20 and I-77 and the growing population of the Northeast Columbia submarket.”

Colliers South Carolina’s Chuck Salley, Dave Mathews, Thomas Beard and John Peebles represented Weston Inc. in the transaction.

“We continue to see unprecedented expansion of third-party logistics service providers in the Columbia market as manufacturing and e-commerce businesses requiring 3PL services continue to grow,” said Salley, who serves as managing director of industrial services in Colliers’ Columbia office.

Josh Eig of Colliers serves as the property manager for 1030 Metso Way.

