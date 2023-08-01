Company announces new distribution center in Greer

Another new distribution center is in service in the Upstate.

North Charleston-headquartered Ingevity Corp. announced the opening of a new distribution center in Greer to simplify Ingevity’s distribution network and enhance service to its customers, according to a news release from the company.

Initial operations began in June and export shipments began in July.

“We are excited to announce our new location right here in South Carolina,” Ed Woodcock said in the news release. Woodcock is executive vice president of Ingevity and president of Performance Materials, one of Ingevity’s three segments. “Growing our relationship with these partners highlights our commitment to providing value-added products and innovation to our customers and strengthens Ingevity’s ties within the region.”

The location of the new distribution center opened in collaboration with Benore Logistic Systems Inc. and the South Carolina State Ports Authority. It will enable Ingevity to utilize Inland Port Greer to efficiently transport goods by rail to the port of Charleston. Both partners will leverage their logistics networks in the region to enhance services for customers, the release said.

“Moving goods by rail rather than by truck reduces emissions and aligns well with Ingevity’s focus on sustainability,” said South Carolina Ports President and CEO Barbara Melvin. “South Carolina Ports celebrates Ingevity’s expansion into the Upstate with a new distribution center in Spartanburg County and will support Ingevity’s growth by swiftly moving goods via rail between nearby Inland Port Greer and the Port of Charleston.”

Ingevity operates in three reporting segments: Performance Chemicals, which includes specialty chemicals and pavement technologies; Advanced Polymer Technologies, which includes biodegradable plastics and polyurethane materials; and Performance Materials, which includes activated carbon. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including adhesives, agrochemicals, asphalt paving, bioplastics, coatings, elastomers, lubricants, pavement markings, publication inks, oil exploration and production; and automotive components that reduce gasoline vapor emissions.

Ingevity operates from 31 countries around the world and employs approximately 2,050 people.

“The entire Benore team is proud to be working closely with Ingevity and the South Carolina Ports,” said Benore President and CEO Jeffery Benore. “Our warehouse in Greer is only a few miles away from the inland port terminal and enables us to provide a short turnaround time combined with exceptional customer service to deliver the Ingevity products from South Carolina to the world.”