Savannah River Site’s vehicle fleet goes electric

Savannah River Nuclear Solutions is rapidly moving from burning fossil fuels to using electricity to power its fleet of nearly 1,000 vehicles at the Savannah River Site.

The fleet of gasoline cars, vans and light duty trucks to electric alternatives is underway, according to a news release. The conversion comes in response to a presidential executive order that also specifies that gas-powered light duty vehicles can not be purchased for use at federal facilities after 2027 if an electric version is available.

“SRS personnel have successfully converted more than 10% of our light duty, gasoline-powered vehicles to those powered by electricity,” said Joe Solesby, logistic manager of site services for SRNS. “We now have 106 zero-emission vehicles on site, with more to come by the end of our fiscal year in September.”

According to Solesby, multiple charging stations are being places at locations across the Site. In one area of SRS, crews have installed eight fast-charging stations near administrative buildings that will provide a zero to 80% charge within 60 minutes providing a range of about 200 miles. A bank of slower charging stations was more recently installed several miles away in another part of the Site and a third bank is currently under construction, according to the release.

During additional phases of the project, SRS will convert mid- and heavy-duty vehicles to zero-emission engines as well.

“The work accomplished at the Savannah River Site on this project has been impressive,” said Mike Budney, Savannah River Manager for the Department of Energy. “It’s truly taken a team effort from multiple individuals and organizations to realize the progress we’ve seen to date. Preserving, protecting and improving the environment continues to be a top priority for us.”