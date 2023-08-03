Chief justice accuses liberals of ‘raw exercise of overreaching power’

By: The Associated Press//August 3, 2023

Home>News>

Chief justice accuses liberals of ‘raw exercise of overreaching power’

Wisconsin Chief Justice Annette Ziegler, left, has criticized the state Supreme Court’s new liberal majority after its members voted to fire Randy Koschnick, right, the director of the state's court system. (Composite from Associated Press photos)

Chief justice accuses liberals of ‘raw exercise of overreaching power’

By: The Associated Press//August 3, 2023

MADISON, Wis. — The conservative chief justice of the Wisconsin Supreme Court accused her liberal colleagues of a “raw exercise of overreaching power” after they flexed their new majority Wednesday and fired the director of the state’s court system.

The four liberal justices, on just their second day as a majority on the court after 15 years under conservative control, voted to fire Randy Koschnick. Koschnick held the job for six years after serving for 18 years as a judge and running unsuccessfully as a conservative in 2009 against then-Chief Justice Shirley Abrahamson, a liberal.

“To say that I am disappointed in my colleagues is an understatement,” Chief Justice Annette Ziegler, now a member of the three-justice conservative minority, said in a lengthy statement after Koschnick was fired.

Ziegler said the move undermined her authority as chief justice. She called it unauthorized, procedurally and legally flawed, and reckless. But she said she would not attempt to stop it out of fear that other court employees could be similarly fired.

“My colleagues’ unprecedented dangerous conduct is the raw exercise of overreaching power,” she said. “It is shameful. I fear this is only the beginning.”

Fellow conservative Justice Rebecca Bradley blasted the move in a social media post, saying, “Political purges of court employees are beyond the pale.”

Koschnick called the move “apparently political.”

“I think that portends bad things for the court’s decision making going forward,” he said.

The court announced Wednesday evening that Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Audrey Skwierawski will serve as the interim director of state courts beginning Thursday. Skwierawski will take a leave from her position on the circuit court, where she has served since her appointment by former Gov. Scott Walker in 2018, it said.

The justices who voted to fire Koschnick did not respond to a request for comment left with the court’s spokesperson.

Ziegler noted that when conservatives took control of the court in 2008, they did not act to fire the director of state courts at that time, John Voelker. He remained in the position for six more years before resigning.

Ziegler praised Koschnick for his 18 years as a judge and his efforts as director of the state court system, a job that includes hiring court personnel and maintaining the statewide computer system for courts. She also applauded him for addressing the mental health needs of people in the court system, tackling a court reporter shortage and keeping courts operating during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Koschnick said he could have accepted his firing — and ensured a smoother transition with his successor — if the justices had waited to do it at a planned administrative meeting next month. Instead, he said, court workers are boxing up his personal belongings while he is in New York at a judicial conference.

“It creates a really unstable workplace,” he said.

g

Related Content

Trump pleads not guilty to counts in new indictment

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump pleaded not guilty Thursday to trying to overturn the results of his 2020 election[...]

August 3, 2023

Paxton fraud trial will wait until after impeachment trial

HOUSTON — Embattled Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's years-delayed trial on securities fraud charges will[...]

August 3, 2023

Prosecutors fight law that challenges their authority

DECATUR, Ga. — Four district attorneys in Georgia are asking a judge to strike down a law creating a commiss[...]

August 3, 2023

Police officer, 22, dies trying to save person in crisis

EASLEY — A police officer in South Carolina was struck and killed by an Amtrak train Wednesday as he was sav[...]

August 3, 2023

Synagogue attacker will be sentenced to death

PITTSBURGH — The gunman who stormed a synagogue in the heart of Pittsburgh's Jewish community and killed 11 [...]

August 3, 2023

Inmate center plan receives $60M from bank

Former inmates returning to the community will be able to get help and workforce training through a new progra[...]

August 3, 2023

Business Law

See all Business Law News

The Power List

Commentary

See all Commentary

Polls

How Is My Site?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...