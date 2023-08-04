Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

50 Most Influential Women deadline nears

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff//August 4, 2023

Home>Top Legal News>

50 Most Influential Women deadline nears

Act now: The deadline for nominations for the 50 Most Influential Women awards is 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7.

50 Most Influential Women deadline nears

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff//August 4, 2023

Now is the time to enter your nominations for South Carolina Lawyers Weekly’s “50 Most Influential Women” awards.

The nomination deadline is 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7. A nomination form is available on the magazine’s website at sclawyersweekly.com/event/50-most-influential-women.

The 50 Most Influential Women awards recognize the figures whose influence is felt in business, government, legal, education and nonprofit agencies. Criteria for selection include:

  • Professional achievements.
  • Community involvement.
  • A record of leadership.
  • Factors that make the nominee stand out in her community and the state.

A networking reception at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, at the Hilton Charlotte University Place will recognize this year’s honorees. In addition, a Woman of the Year will be announced at the event. •

-

Related Content

Law firms focus on distressed properties 

By Dan Emerson, BridgeTower Media Newswires  MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Philadelphia-based law firm Ballard Sp[...]

July 31, 2023

Nomination deadline nears for 50 Most Influential Women

The clock is counting down to submit nominations for South Carolina Lawyers Weekly's “50 Most Influential Wo[...]

July 27, 2023

Five Questions with Donald Reynolds and Larry Robbins 

Delaware’s Chancery Court is deciding whether TripAdvisor can leave the state and reincorporate in Nevada, a[...]

July 26, 2023

Icons & Phenoms ’23 photo highlights

This prestigious event celebrates the achievements and contributions of the region’s more accomplished and p[...]

July 21, 2023

VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS: Lawyer defends free press, public’s right to know 

[embed] Taylor M. Smith IV’s professional career started in journalism, moved into the law and then mor[...]

July 18, 2023

POINT OF NO RETURN: Working from home has become the norm 

The old way of practicing law is dead, and the coronavirus killed it.   If that sounds like hyperbole, as[...]

July 17, 2023

Business Law

See all Business Law News

The Power List

Commentary

See all Commentary

Polls

How Is My Site?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...