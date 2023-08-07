Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Manufacturer will invest $32M to establish operations in Georgetown County

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires//August 7, 2023

Home>News>Headlines>

Manufacturer will invest $32M to establish operations in Georgetown County

Manufacturer will invest $32M to establish operations in Georgetown County

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires//August 7, 2023

A global manufacturer of expansion, heat exchangers and other products for the heating and plumbing industries is establishing its first U.S. manufacturing operations in Georgetown County.

Zilmet USA, established in 2012, is headquartered in North Kingstown, Rhode Island, and serves North America using products manufactured at the company’s flagship operation in Padova, Italy, according to a news release.

The Georgetown County plant will be located at 405 Technology Drive in Andrews. The company’s $32.7 million investment will create approximately 50 new jobs, the release said. Construction is currently underway on the 150,000-square-foot facility, with phase one tentatively scheduled to be completed in late 2024, with production beginning in 2025.

“We are very pleased to be partnering with South Carolina and Georgetown County,” said Scott Jacobsen, North American general manager for Zilmet USA. “This new facility will allow us to better serve our U.S. customer base in addition to freeing up existing capacity in Italy for our European and worldwide demand. The South Carolina team has been extremely helpful and accommodating every step of the way. Their readySC program, which helps recruit and train potential employees, was a dec

Founded in 1955 by Ugo Benettolo, Zilmet is a global leader in the production of expansion vessels and heat exchangers, selling to more than 100 countries. The private, family-owned business has manufacturing plants in multiple global locations. Once complete, the Andrews plant will serve North American operations, according to the release.

“Georgetown County continues to grow its community and we are excited to welcome Zilmet USA to our family,” said Georgetown County Council Chairman Louis R. Morant. “We look forward to a long-lasting relationship with Zilmet USA and career opportunities that are sustainable for our residents.”

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to this project. The council also awarded a $500,000 Set-Aside grant to Georgetown County to assist with the costs of site preparation and building construction.

o

Related Content

Judge ends case against executive in nuclear project debacle

COLUMBIA — A judge has ordered criminal charges dropped against the final executive accused of lying about p[...]

August 4, 2023

Police officer, 22, dies trying to save person in crisis

EASLEY — A police officer in South Carolina was struck and killed by an Amtrak train Wednesday as he was sav[...]

August 3, 2023

Inmate center plan receives $60M from bank

Former inmates returning to the community will be able to get help and workforce training through a new progra[...]

August 3, 2023

Court sentences Murdaugh accomplice to seven years

The man who once headed a highly respected bank in the South Carolina Lowcountry will spend seven years in fed[...]

August 2, 2023

Suspect in crash that killed newlywed denied bond

A judge has denied bond for a woman accused of killing a newlywed bride when she drunkenly slammed her Toyota [...]

August 2, 2023

Company announces new distribution center in Greer

Another new distribution center is in service in the Upstate. North Charleston-headquartered Ingevity Corp.[...]

August 1, 2023

Business Law

See all Business Law News

The Power List

Commentary

See all Commentary

Polls

How Is My Site?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...