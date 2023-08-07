Manufacturer will invest $32M to establish operations in Georgetown County

A global manufacturer of expansion, heat exchangers and other products for the heating and plumbing industries is establishing its first U.S. manufacturing operations in Georgetown County.

Zilmet USA, established in 2012, is headquartered in North Kingstown, Rhode Island, and serves North America using products manufactured at the company’s flagship operation in Padova, Italy, according to a news release.

The Georgetown County plant will be located at 405 Technology Drive in Andrews. The company’s $32.7 million investment will create approximately 50 new jobs, the release said. Construction is currently underway on the 150,000-square-foot facility, with phase one tentatively scheduled to be completed in late 2024, with production beginning in 2025.

“We are very pleased to be partnering with South Carolina and Georgetown County,” said Scott Jacobsen, North American general manager for Zilmet USA. “This new facility will allow us to better serve our U.S. customer base in addition to freeing up existing capacity in Italy for our European and worldwide demand. The South Carolina team has been extremely helpful and accommodating every step of the way. Their readySC program, which helps recruit and train potential employees, was a dec

Founded in 1955 by Ugo Benettolo, Zilmet is a global leader in the production of expansion vessels and heat exchangers, selling to more than 100 countries. The private, family-owned business has manufacturing plants in multiple global locations. Once complete, the Andrews plant will serve North American operations, according to the release.

“Georgetown County continues to grow its community and we are excited to welcome Zilmet USA to our family,” said Georgetown County Council Chairman Louis R. Morant. “We look forward to a long-lasting relationship with Zilmet USA and career opportunities that are sustainable for our residents.”

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to this project. The council also awarded a $500,000 Set-Aside grant to Georgetown County to assist with the costs of site preparation and building construction.