Columbia accounting firms will combine

Two Columbia public accounting firms have announced a merger effective this month.

Fleischman & Associates PA will merge its professional practice into The Hobbs Group as of Aug. 21.

Combining forces, the firm will have a team of more than 50 professionals specializing in a range of services, including assurance, taxes, accounting, advisory, small business services and consulting.

The Hobbs Group has offices at 1704 Laurel St., Columbia, and 125 W. Stone Ave., Greenville. The practice also has a financial advisory arm, Hobbs Group Advisors, at 1727 Laurel St., Columbia.

The Hobbs Group was founded in 1986 by Mark T. Hobbs, a certified public accountant. He will continue as the managing shareholder of the combined firm.

Fleischman & Associates was founded by Bernard Fleischman Sr. in 1950 and has been serving the Midlands of South Carolina for 75 years.