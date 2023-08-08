Leadership in Law 2023 class announced

South Carolina Lawyers Weekly is pleased to announce our 2023 Leadership in Law honorees.

“Leadership in the Law” is an annual award that celebrates lawyers who are setting the standard for other lawyers.

Leaders’ accomplishments include outstanding contributions to the practice of law in South Carolina, leadership in improving the justice system, acting as role models and mentors, and making essential contributions to South Carolina’s legal community and/or the community at large.

We look forward to honoring these impressive practitioners on September 21st at the DoubleTree by Hilton Columbia:

Samantha E. Albrecht, Burnette Shutt & McDaniel

Beattie B. Ashmore, Beattie B. Ashmore Attorney at Law

Shaheena R. Bennett, Bennett Law Firm

Christine E. Brimm, Barton Brimm

Jennifer Spragins Burnett, Harbin Burnett

Ashley W. Creech, McGowan, Hood Fedler & Phillips

Nichole Davis, McWhirter, Bellinger & Associates

Giampiero Diminich, Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick

Frank L. Eppes, Eppes & Plumblee

Maire E. Flynn, Collins & Lacy

Natasha M. Hanna, Law Office of Natasha M. Hanna

Hannah Honeycutt, S.C. Access to Justice Commission

Jennifer E. Johnsen, Gallivan, White & Boyd

Mark C. Joye, Joye Law Firm

Michael Kelly, Mike Kelly Law Group

Thomas A. Killoren Jr., KD Trial Lawyers

Douglas L. Kim, Kim, Lahey, & Killough

Rebecca Laffitte, Robinson Gray

LeRoy F. Laney, Riley Pope & Laney

Angus H. Macaulay, Maynard Nexsen

Pierce T. MacLennan, Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd

Danielle M. Mitchell, Mitchell Ramseur

Stephen C. Mitchell, Fisher Phillips

Leah D. Montgomery, Palmetto Legal Solutions

Stanley L. Myers Sr., Moore Bradley Myers

Bhumi A. Patel, Burr Forman

Michael J. Polk, Belser Law Firm

Carmen S. Scott, Motley Rice

Mary E. Sharp, Sharp Law Firm

Bert G. Utsey III, Clarson Fargnoli Utsey

Frances Ricci Land Welch, Land Parker & Welch

John S. Wilkerson III, Turner Padget

David Wilson, Law Firm Carolinas

Catherine Wrenn, Baker Donelson