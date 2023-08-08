Leadership in Law 2023 class announced

South Carolina Lawyers Weekly is pleased to announce our 2023 Leadership in Law honorees.
“Leadership in the Law” is an annual award that celebrates lawyers who are setting the standard for other lawyers.
Leaders’ accomplishments include outstanding contributions to the practice of law in South Carolina, leadership in improving the justice system, acting as role models and mentors, and making essential contributions to South Carolina’s legal community and/or the community at large.
We look forward to honoring these impressive practitioners on September 21st at the DoubleTree by Hilton Columbia:
Samantha E. Albrecht, Burnette Shutt & McDaniel
Beattie B. Ashmore, Beattie B. Ashmore Attorney at Law
Shaheena R. Bennett, Bennett Law Firm
Christine E. Brimm, Barton Brimm
Jennifer Spragins Burnett, Harbin Burnett
Ashley W. Creech, McGowan, Hood Fedler & Phillips
Nichole Davis, McWhirter, Bellinger & Associates
Giampiero Diminich, Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick
Frank L. Eppes, Eppes & Plumblee
Maire E. Flynn, Collins & Lacy
Natasha M. Hanna, Law Office of Natasha M. Hanna
Hannah Honeycutt, S.C. Access to Justice Commission
Jennifer E. Johnsen, Gallivan, White & Boyd
Mark C. Joye, Joye Law Firm
Michael Kelly, Mike Kelly Law Group
Thomas A. Killoren Jr., KD Trial Lawyers
Douglas L. Kim, Kim, Lahey, & Killough
Rebecca Laffitte, Robinson Gray
LeRoy F. Laney, Riley Pope & Laney
Angus H. Macaulay, Maynard Nexsen
Pierce T. MacLennan, Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd
Danielle M. Mitchell, Mitchell Ramseur
Stephen C. Mitchell, Fisher Phillips
Leah D. Montgomery, Palmetto Legal Solutions
Stanley L. Myers Sr., Moore Bradley Myers
Bhumi A. Patel, Burr Forman
Michael J. Polk, Belser Law Firm
Carmen S. Scott, Motley Rice
Mary E. Sharp, Sharp Law Firm
Bert G. Utsey III, Clarson Fargnoli Utsey
Frances Ricci Land Welch, Land Parker & Welch
John S. Wilkerson III, Turner Padget
David Wilson, Law Firm Carolinas
Catherine Wrenn, Baker Donelson