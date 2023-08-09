Grants help nonprofits boost health care access

Eight nonprofit organizations in South Carolina have received grants from the CCME Foundation, a nonprofit organization that support health care quality improvement in the Carolinas.

Seven nonprofits in North Carolina also shared in the grants totaling $502,480, according to a news release.

The one-year grants run from Aug. 1, 2023 to July 31, 2024. The nonprofits were selected by the CCME Foundation board of directors based on each project’s impact on health care improvement and access for both individuals and communities particularly the uninsured and under-served.

The South Carolina awardees and grant amounts include:

Lions Vision Services in Columbia, $50,000 for providing eye surgeries, exams, glasses and vision technology for the un- and under-insured.

Warrior WOD Foundation, Ravenel, $50,000 for addressing gaps in veterans’ mental health through exercise, nutrition and mentorship.

Greenville Free Medical Clinic, Greenville, $50,000 for expanding the clinic’s Behavioral Health Services.

Tender Hearts Ministries, York, $25,000 for providing support to uninsured client families needing access to health care, prescriptions and supplements.

Partners for Active Living, Spartanburg, $30,000 for helping to increase fruit and vegetable consumption to decrease chronic disease through Cooking Up Confidence: Skills in the Everyday Kitchen, which introduces participants to the Foodshare program.

EmmanuWheel, Lexington, $8,000 for building wheelchair ramps for disadvantaged populations in South Carolina.

Good Shepherd Free Medical Clinic, $10,000, Clinton in Laurens County, purchasing generic medications needed to supply the community pharmacy at the Presbyterian College School of Pharmacy and dispensing at no cost to patients, along with diabetic testing supplies.

“The impact these organizations have within their communities is inspiring, and we are thrilled to support their efforts,” said Dr. Donald J. DiPette, chairman of the CCME Foundation.

The foundation was established in 2019 and is funded by Constellation Quality Health, formerly CCME, a separate nonprofit organization celebrating 40 years as health care quality consultants in the Carolinas. Since its inception, the foundation has awarded $1.03 million in grants.