Pandemic fraud scheme sends SC woman to federal prison

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires//August 10, 2023

A South Carolina woman and a Florida woman have been sentenced after pleading guilty to commit wire fraud related to unemployment insurance benefits.

Nariman Mahmoud Masoud, 35, of Florence, South Carolina, and Susan Masoud, 34 of Tampa, Fla., were sentenced recently in federal court, a news release says.

Masoud must serve 12 months and one day in the federal Bureau of Prisons followed by a two-year term of court ordered supervision. There is no parole in the federal system.

She almost must pay $604,074 in restitution.

Susan Masoud was sentenced to 24 months of probation and ordered to pay $454,074 in restitution, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said

U.S. District Judge Joseph Dawson III imposed the sentences.

Evidence presented in court showed that both women took part in a scheme with others to fraudulently obtain unemployment insurance benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic, the release says. As part of the scheme, members of the conspiracy submitted unemployment applications in four states – Arizona, New York, Florida and South Carolina – using the personal identifying information of other people, sometime without the person’s permission.

In some instances, members of the conspiracy would apply for benefits in multiple states using the same person’s information, the release said. They would then receive the funds associated with the fraudulent claims, primarily either direct deposit or debit cards. The investigation revealed a total of 69 fraudulent associated with the scheme, resulting in a total loss of $454,074 in unemployment insurance funds.

The case was investigated by the FBI, U.S. Department of Labor, South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce, Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, New York State Department of Labor, Arizona Department of Economic Security, and U.S. Small Business Administration.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lauren Hummel prosecuted the case.

