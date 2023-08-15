Columbia mall losing last two tenants

COLUMBIA — The last two tenants at Richland Mall in Forest Acres are moving out.

Regional department store Belk and bookstore Barnes and Noble announced recently that they will be leaving the beleaguered mall at Forest Drive and Beltline Boulevard, which has been losing tenants for several years and is set to be demolished for redevelopment in the near future.

In November 2022, a $100 million redevelopment plan was announced to be handled by Southeastern Development of Augusta, Ga. Those plans call for a 32-acre mixed-use property to include retail, a brewery or tap room, green space, a grocery and apartments.

Original plans called for Belk to move from its current site to a storefront formerly occupied by the Parisian department store, but company officials have said they will now leave the mall altogether in early September.

“Belk has been proud to serve customers at our Richland Mall store since 1998,” a Belk representative said in a statement. “As redevelopment plans for the mall move forward, we will be closing our Richland Mall location to focus on our other Columbia stores.”

Belk officials said a store closing sale started Friday.

Officials from Southeastern Development did not have a comment about the Belk announcement.

Barnes and Noble officials also announced they will be closing the Richland Mall location in early 2024. The store will move into the vacant site left behind by Bed, Bath and Beyond on Garners Ferry Road after that chain filed bankruptcy and closed all of its stores earlier this year. The storefront is next to Target at the Shoppes at Woodhill.

Management at Barnes and Noble said the store at Richland Mall will continue to operate until the new site is ready.