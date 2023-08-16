Petition seeks to decertify Starbucks union

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires//August 16, 2023

GREENVILLE – One year after highly publicized unionization efforts, workers from at least five different states have begun efforts to remove Starbucks Workers United.

An employee of a Starbucks Coffee location near Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport has submitted a petition to the National Labor Relations Board, asking the federal agency to hold a vote among her colleagues to remove the union from the workplace, a National Right to Work Foundation news release says.

The employee, Kacie Bory, is receiving free legal representation from the foundation’s staff attorneys. The foundation provides free legal services to anti-union efforts.

According to The Center for Media and Democracy’s PR Watch, the foundation has connections to a national far-right network led by the Koch family and the John Birch Society, and counts as donors the Walton Family Foundation, the Coors family’s Castel Rock Foundation and Searle Freedom Trust.

“My co-workers and I are very disappointed with the performance of SBWU union officials,” Bory said. “They’ve done a lousy job of communicating with me and my colleagues and also haven’t stood up for our interests in the workplace. I am confident that the majority of my colleagues will vote to send SBWU officials packing, and we hope that the union will not try any legal maneuvers to derail this election.”

Bory’s petition allegedly contains signatures from the requisite number of co-workers to trigger a union decertification election under the NLRB’s rules. While South Carolina is a right-to-work state, meaning the union can compel neither Bory nor her co-workers to pay union dues or fees as a condition of staying employed, the union is still empowered by federal law to impose a union contract on employees at the store. A successful decertification vote would strip union officials of that power, the release said.

Starbucks Workers United is a collective of Starbucks Partners across the United States.

SC Biz News asked the National Right to Work Foundation to provide specifics of the negative impacts that the SBWU has had on Starbucks employees but did not receive a response by Tuesday afternoon.

“The National Right to Work Foundation, an extremist organization, is partnering with Starbucks’ virulent and illegal anti-union campaign,” the SBWU Communications Committee said in a statement.

