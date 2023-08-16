After paying defendants pursuant to a termite treatment and repair bond agreement for 12 years, plaintiff discovered that his house was “inundated” with subterranean termites. Plaintiff’s negligence claim against defendants is barred by the economic loss rule.

We affirm summary judgment for defendants on plaintiff’s negligence claim.

The economic loss rule provides that there is no tort liability for a product defect if the damage suffered by the plaintiff is only to the product itself.

Plaintiff failed to identify a duty defendants owed to him outside of their termite contract. The termite contract defined the duties and liabilities of the parties. Defendants’ duty under the contract was to treat, reinspect, and control for termite activity. Plaintiff alleged that as a result of defendants’ failure to properly inspect and treat for termites, termite activity occurred and caused damage to the house, which he seeks to repair.

Plaintiff acknowledged during the summary judgment hearing that defendants’ actions “all related to . . . keeping termites out of the property.” The contract therefore provided for the precise damage that occurred.

Even assuming defendants’ failure to adequately perform pest control services violated regulations and industry standards, all of these acts relate to the duties defendants owed plaintiff under the contract. Thus, such claims do not give rise to legal duties owed outside of the contract.

Because defendants’ duties arise solely from contract, the circuit court did not err in concluding plaintiff was barred from pursing negligence claims against defendants. Further, plaintiff’s allegations pertain to a contract to perform termite services and do not involve residential home building. Thus, the exception to the economic loss rule set forth in Kennedy v. Columbia Lumber & Mfg. Co., 299 S.C. 335, 384 S.E.2d 730 (1989), does not apply.

We affirm the circuit court’s grant of partial summary judgment as to plaintiff’s negligence claims because he failed to identify a legal duty separate and distinct from defendants’ contractual duty under the termite contract.

Plaintiff asserts the issue of whether the economic loss rule applies to contracts for services remains unsettled law. This argument is not preserved for our review.

Affirmed.

Carroll v. Isle of Palms Pest Control, Inc. (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-058-23, 14 pp.) (Jerry Vinson, J.) Appealed from Charleston County Circuit Court (Roger Young, J.) Robert Lyles, Jody Vann McKnight and Rose Beth Grossman Smith for appellant; Trent Kernodle, Stephen Michael Kozick, Robert Michael Ethridge and Mary Skahan Willis for respondents. South Carolina Court of Appeals