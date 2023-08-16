This putative class action alleges that defendants failed to pay multiple winners of their 2017 $1 instant Holiday Game. The circuit court did not abuse its discretion in dismissing plaintiffs’ complaint for failure to exhaust their administrative remedies.

We affirm the circuit court’s grant, upon reconsideration, of defendants’ motions to dismiss.

Plaintiffs argue that the South Carolina Education Lottery Act’s (the Act’s) grievance procedure did not apply to their claims because they did not allege the lottery tickets were erroneously issued. Plaintiffs contend the prohibition under S.C. Code Ann. § 59-150-230(C)(3)(a) preventing South Carolina Education Lottery Commission (SCELC) from paying winnings on tickets unissued or erroneously issued did not apply, or in the alternative, presented a question of fact. We disagree.

The circuit court did not abuse its discretion in finding plaintiffs were required to exhaust their administrative remedies under the Act and SCELC regulations. Plaintiffs argued the administrative process was only applicable to tickets that were alleged to have been produced or issued in error. Plaintiffs’ argument misconstrues the Act. The Act and SCELC regulations provide an administrative remedy to determine whether a prize should be paid on a lottery ticket.

Section 59-150-230(C) provides, “[SCELC] shall promulgate regulations and adopt policies and procedures to establish a system of verifying the validity of lottery games tickets or shares claimed to win prizes and to effect payment of prizes.” Regulations 44-70(E)-(F) of the South Carolina Code of Regulations state the SCELC executive director may deny awarding a prize to a claimant if the ticket was issued or produced in error and the executive director’s decision is subject to an appeal to SCELC.

S.C. Code Ann. § 59-150-300(A) provides that any “lottery game ticket holder aggrieved by an action of the [SCELC] board may appeal that decision to the [ALC].” A final decision of the ALC involving SCELC must be appealed to the circuit court. § 59-150-300(D).

Although § 59-150-230(C)(3)(a) provides, “A prize must not be paid if it . . . arises from claimed lottery game tickets that are . . . unissued, [or] produced or issued in error,” the administrative procedure applied to all claims concerning the payment of a prize on a lottery ticket regardless of whether the claimant alleged there was an error. The determination of whether the ticket was issued or printed in error was a factual determination to be made by SCELC through the administrative process.

Furthermore, we reject plaintiffs’ assertion that the circuit court accepted defendants’ claim the lottery tickets were printed in error in determining plaintiffs were required to exhaust their administrative remedies. Accordingly, we hold the circuit court did not abuse its discretion in finding plaintiffs were required to exhaust their administrative remedies under the Act and SCELC regulations.

Nor did the circuit court abuse its discretion in finding plaintiffs’ failure to exhaust their administrative remedies was not excused by the futility exception. Plaintiffs’ futility argument relies on SCELC’s initial denial of their complaint and a press release stating relief would be limited to the purchase price of the Holiday Game tickets. This evidence fails to show SCELC had made a final decision or took a “hard and fast position” on their claims.

Accordingly, the circuit court did not abuse its discretion in finding plaintiffs’ failure to exhaust their administrative remedies was not excused by the futility exception.

Lastly, plaintiffs argue they should be excused from exhausting their administrative remedies because class actions are not permitted in the ALC. We disagree.

Plaintiffs were not relieved of the requirement to exhaust their administrative remedies merely because they asserted putative class action claims. Rule 23, SCRCP, which relates to class actions, does not apply to appeals before the ALC. However, this does not preclude plaintiffs from exhausting their administrative remedies when an administrative remedy under the Act is available to them.

The holdings in Brackenbrook North Charleston, LP v. County of Charleston, 360 S.C. 390, 602 S.E.2d 39 (2004), Video Gaming Consultants, Inc. v. S.C. Dep’t of Revenue, 342 S.C. 34, 535 S.E.2d 642 (2000), and Hyde v. S.C. Dep’t of Mental Health, 314 S.C. 207, 442 S.E.2d 582 (1994), prevent plaintiffs from evading the exhaustion requirement even though the Act does not contain a statutory provision mandating that the circuit court must dismiss an action if a taxpayer brings a circuit court action when she should have pursued administrative remedies.

Affirmed.

Holman v. South Carolina Education Lottery Commission (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-060-23, 13 pp.) (Jerry Vinson, J.) Appealed from Sumter County Circuit Court (Kristi Curtis, J.) Joseph Clay Hopkins for appellants; William Stevens Brown, Miles Edward Coleman, Joseph Preston Strom, Bakari Sellers and Mario Anthony Pacella for respondents. South Carolina Court of Appeals