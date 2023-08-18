5 Questions With Hannah Honeycutt 

According to the South Carolina Access to Justice Commission, there is a “justice gap” in the state. That means there is a disparity between the civil legal needs of low-income individuals and the resources available to meet those basic human needs such as housing, family and financial matters.

The commission was founded by the state Supreme Court Commission to facilitate the collaboration that helps ensure equal access to civil legal assistance for all South Carolinians.

Hannah Honeycutt, its executive director, recently spoke with Lawyers Weekly about the agency, its goals and the technology it uses in furtherance of its mission to close the justice gap.

Honeycutt, a former assistant public defender, joined the commission in 2019. She earned her bachelor’s degree in English literature and Spanish from Wagner University before earning her law degree from the University of South Carolina School of Law.

1. Tell me a little about the mission of South Carolina Access to Justice. Why does it exist?

A: The S.C. Access to Justice Commission was established in 2007 by the South Carolina Supreme Court in recognition of the need to expand access to civil legal assistance for people of low income and modest means in our state. The Access to Justice Commission model is widespread throughout the country. It grew out of a recognition that the way justice system stakeholders often work — in silos, sometimes at cross purposes — just isn’t effective. Access to Justice commissions serve as a convener to bring these different players together to encourage sharing of information and collaboration when creating solutions to the access to justice problem. There are over 40 commissions or other entities dedicated to access to justice in the United States.

“Access to justice” can be a tough concept to wrap your mind around, and it means a lot of different things to different people. At its core, access to justice refers to someone’s ability to use the legal system to advocate for themselves and their interests. In its most basic sense, it just refers to someone’s ability to appear in court. More broadly, it encompasses the social context of the court system and the many systemic barriers (e.g., socioeconomic status, language, geographic location, physical disability) that might keep someone from being able to access it.

The SCATJ Commission focuses our efforts on seven core objectives:

Assess the essential civil legal needs of South Carolinians of low income and modest means.

Foster collaboration among stakeholders and legal service providers.

Support increased funding and efficient use of resources to expand access to justice.

Support programs and resources to assist self-represented litigants.

Encourage greater voluntary participation by members of the bar in pro bono legal service.

Promote education and outreach about the gap in civil legal services.

Recommend new initiatives and technology to expand civil access to justice.

At SCATJ, we encourage people to look at problems at a systemic level: What systems aren’t working? Where or what are the sticking points that are keeping people from being able to access our courts? What can we do as a court system and legal community to increase access?

What is the “justice gap,” and what does it look like in South Carolina?

A: The term “justice gap” refers to the difference between the need for civil legal services and the resources that are available to meet those needs. There’s no right to an attorney in the vast majority of civil cases, so if someone needs help, they’re going to have to find an attorney on their own. That often means applying for services from a legal aid organization.

In order to be eligible for most legal services, a family’s income must be at or below 125% of the federal poverty guideline. This amounts to $37,500 for a family of four. About 1 in 5 Americans (16.7%) is eligible for help from a civil legal aid program. In South Carolina, the percentage is 19.2%, which is right around a million people.

Our civil legal services providers do excellent work, but the problem is that these programs are chronically underfunded across the country. The Legal Services Corp., or LSC (a publicly funded nonprofit corporation established by Congress in the 1970s to fund civil legal aid programs in the United States), now estimates that because of these resource shortfalls, the organizations they fund can’t provide any or enough legal help for 71% of the problems brought to their doors each year, and that 92% of civil legal problems faced by low-income Americans receive inadequate or no legal help at all.

For our recent Statewide Civil Legal Needs Assessment, we found that 82% of South Carolina residents had a civil legal problem that they needed help resolving during the past five years. LSC estimates that 3 out of every 4 low-income households experience at least one civil legal problem each year.

Our needs assessment also collected data from legal aid organizations across the state that collectively employ 66 full-time attorneys. Given how many South Carolinians are eligible for services, how often people need civil legal aid, and how few attorneys are available to help — South Carolina is facing an enormous justice gap.

What is your legal resource finder, and how is it helpful?

A: We are so excited about our new SCATJ Legal Resource Finder. It’s a web-based app that guides users through a series of questions about the legal problem they are having, their household income and where they live, and recommends legal aid organizations and self-help information tailored to their specific needs. We developed the app in partnership with the Civ Tech Practicum class at Georgetown University School of Law and Neota Logic Inc. It is incredibly detailed and does a really good job of not recommending organizations that the person ultimately isn’t going to be qualified for based on income, the case priorities of the organization or some other factor. The goal was to create a system that would come as close as possible to getting someone to the right organization on the first try.

The Legal Resource Finder is available on our website [georgetown.neotalogic.com/a/SCATJ-Legal-Resource-Finder-V2] for anyone to use, but we’ve also made posters and flyers with URLs and QR codes available to every single courthouse in the state.

We were hearing from court staff that they were seeing just huge numbers of people coming in and asking for legal help. If someone has a legal case pending, they often go to the courthouse to ask for help. However, court staff often feel constrained in the information they’re able to provide because of restrictions on giving legal advice. Being able to refer people directly to the Legal Resource Finder not only means that court staff don’t have to keep track of dozens of phone numbers; it also means that people looking for help get recommendations tailored specifically to them and might not have to come back again and again to ask for clarification or more information.

You were touting the recently released Statewide Civil Legal Needs Assessment. What can you tell me about that?

A: One of the commission’s core objectives is to assess the essential civil legal needs of South Carolinians of low income and modest means, and we believe that we cannot recommend solutions without a comprehensive understanding of the problems before us. To that end, the commission released South Carolina’s first-ever Statewide Civil Legal Needs Assessment this past February in partnership with the South Carolina Bar and the NMRS Center on Professionalism at the University of South Carolina School of Law.

Research for the needs assessment was conducted by the University of North Carolina-Greensboro Center for Housing and Community Studies over the course of 18 months and included interviews with key justice system stakeholders; focus groups consisting of current and former legal aid clients and community members; two surveys — one of South Carolina attorneys and one of members of the public; and in-depth analysis of data from S.C. Court Administration, our state’s legal aid providers, and publicly available census and socioeconomic data.

The final report is both comprehensive and granular, bringing together quantitative and qualitative data about the legal needs of low- and moderate-income people in South Carolina and how they access justice in our state.

This report is so special because, for the first time ever, we have hard data to not only illustrate exactly what the problems are here but also to support meaningful, data-driven solutions. We no longer have to rely on national statistics and wonder whether they reflect the situation in South Carolina.

Another thing I love about the report is that it incorporates the voices of low- and moderate-income people who have tried to access our court system. Far too often as attorneys and justice system stakeholders, we forget about the people we are creating systems for. The report does a phenomenal job of centering the voices of the people we are trying to serve.

Have you seen an increase or decline in demand for certain areas of pro bono work, or has it remained pretty steady across the board?

A: One of the most striking findings in the legal needs assessment is that 70% of parties in civil court in South Carolina are unrepresented, and that both parties have an attorney in less than 8% of cases. This statistic alone indicates that people just aren’t accessing the legal help they need. The report identifies several barriers to accessing legal help, including geography, concern about cost, lack of knowledge about what resources are available, mistrust of the legal system and even not knowing that the problem is a legal one or might have a legal solution. Our job now is to figure out how to chip away at some of these barriers, and pro bono is absolutely part of the solution.

The legal needs assessment identified housing (specifically eviction defense) and family law (specifically divorce, child custody and child support) as areas of greatest need, followed by debt collection, access to public benefits, immigration, and domestic violence. I think this would more or less align with what legal aid providers have been seeing for a long time, but now we can use the hard data from the legal needs assessment to plan programming that meets those specific needs and incorporates the new knowledge we have about barriers to accessing services.

The commission is working closely with the South Carolina Bar as they reimagine their pro bono program in response to the needs assessment. This is a priority for our new bar president, Rusty Infinger, and we’ve been studying successful programs in other states to ensure that the new program is sustainable, accessible for both volunteer lawyers and clients, and targeted to community needs.