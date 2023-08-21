Massive dorm complex opens at USC

COLUMBIA — The largest construction project in the history of the University of South Carolina has officially become a reality.

The Campus Village, a massive four-building student housing complex that will house 1,808 students, opened its doors at an early morning ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday.

Campus Village is on Whaley Street in the south region of the USC campus near the former site of Cliff Apartments.

Construction on the $240 million project started in May 2019 after years of planning. USC partnered with Charleston-based real estate and development company Greystar, one of the nation’s largest developers of collegiate properties, to complete the project. Greystar also will assist with property management.

USC President Michael Amiridis said the new housing will offer a world of new experiences to the thousands of freshmen who will live there over the years, and praised the Village’s contribution to the overall campus housing experience at USC. He cited research which shows that students who live on campus in college tend to do better academically and have higher graduation rates.

“We are committed to sustaining excellence and innovation here at USC, and campus housing is a critical component of that,” he said. “Here is where the success of our students begins.”

Columbia-based architects Boudreaux partnered with WDG, a national leader in student housing, for the architectural and interior design and planning for the project. Contract Construction, based in Columbia, and Atlanta-based Juneau Construction handled the construction of Campus Village.

The project experienced some bumps in the road and supply chain delays because of COVID-19 but still ended up being completed on time, said Bob Faith, founder, chairman and CEO of Greystar.

“We develop student housing all over the world and we have learned that student experience matters, so being able to build a living experience like this for freshmen is important,” Faith told a large crowd. “Many years from now I’ll have some Gamecocks working at my company who lived here and couldn’t be prouder of their experience.”

The final design of the Campus Village is the result of input from local residents, neighborhood groups and the city of Columbia Planning Department. The six-story red brick masonry buildings are surrounded by greenspace and courtyards, anchored by walkways and an impressive clock tower. Each building features study and classroom spaces, community kitchens and suite or pod-style living options.

The Village is home to the Pavillion, a nearly 14,000-square-foot dining hall supported by more than 10,000 square feet of additional food preparation and serving space. The Pavillion seats 650 and will offer a variety of all-you-can-eat dishes including customizable pizza, Asian cuisine, vegan and allergen free options. Retail will also have a home at the complex later this fall, including the Gamecock General Store sundry shop, a Jimmy John’s sandwich shop and a Starbucks available to the entire community.