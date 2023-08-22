VIDEO: End to affirmative action leaves uncertainty in the legal field 

By Rasmus S. Jorgensen and Heath Hamacher

Substance and shadows coexist in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to outlaw affirmative action.

Yes, U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts was clear: Race no longer has a place in admissions decisions at institutions of higher learning.

Yet, diversity remains critical to many law schools and law firms. And the decision in Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard cast a shadow of uncertainty over how to achieve diversity without breaking the letter or the spirit of the law — which Roberts assured us is one and the same.

On June 29, the same day the Harvard decision was rendered, the Supreme Court ruled in Students for Fair Admissions v. University of North Carolina that UNC’s consideration of race in admissions violated the Constitution’s equal protection clause.

Officials from the University of North Carolina School of Law declined to comment.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but his office — along with 12 other attorneys general — signed an open letter to Fortune 100 companies warning them of their obligations as an employer to refrain from discrimination based on race “whether under the label of ‘diversity, equity, and inclusion’ or otherwise.”

“Treating people differently because of the color of their skin, even for benign purposes, is unlawful and wrong,” the letter reads. “Companies that engage in racial discrimination should and will face serious legal consequences.”

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein released a statement after the high court’s ruling, calling education the “great equalizer” that helps Americans achieve the American dream and noting that the decision makes it more difficult for young Americans to bring that dream to life.

“With crippling student debt and without affirmative action, minority students and those from working families will have to work even harder to catch up to their peers from more privileged backgrounds,” Stein wrote. “Our nation represents the promise of opportunity for all; that promise has been tarnished this week. I will keep fighting for an America that delivers on its ideals.”

At law schools across the Carolinas, officials said the decision will have minimal impact on their admissions practices. Speaking for the entire university, University of South Carolina President Michael Amiridis said the school will continue to be committed to a campus environment that respects individuals with a variety of life experiences, including those from underrepresented backgrounds.

“We will continue to welcome qualified students who contribute to our diverse university learning environment and embrace a student body that reflects the people and communities that make up our state and our nation,” Amiridis said.

Minimal impact

At Campbell University School of Law in North Carolina, Assistant Dean of Admissions Miguel Hernandez said admission is determined by holistic reviews of all applicants, regardless of ethnicity, and that he does not expect the process to change much, if at all.

“I, along with peers at law school admissions offices around the country, have anticipated this ruling for a few years now and have geared our evaluation process toward a holistic review as did the University of California system following the passing of Proposition 209 which … prohibited state governmental institutions from considering race, sex, or ethnicity,” Hernandez said. “It’s important to note that our reality as a country is that we continue to become more diverse, and as this happens, our institutions of higher learning will inevitably follow suit.”

Dean Larry Cunningham of the Charleston School of Law said that while the school will carefully monitor the analysis of accreditors, the Law School Admission Council, higher education law experts, and others to ensure that the school complies with the Supreme Court decision, the ruling is unlikely to affect how Charleston does business.

“We do not engage in the types of practices that were at issue in the UNC and Harvard cases,” Cunningham said. And the court left open the ability of schools to consider the lived experiences of individual students, including about race and ethnicity, which is consistent with a holistic review of applications.

But ensuring that the admissions process is not in conflict with the law is one thing; another is to do so while still achieving some level of diversity in the classroom — and the legal field. One need not look further than Justice Sonia Sotomayor’s dissent to find a blessing to do so.

Roberts, noting that a dissent is rarely a good place to look for legal advice on complying with an opinion, clarified that “universities may not simply establish through application essays or other means the regime we hold unlawful today.” Sotomayor, however, claimed the tools she suggested — including socioeconomic factors and first-generation college applicants — are not interchangeable with race.

But socioeconomic factors can be harder to use in law school admissions. Admitting more people from ZIP codes that generally indicate limited means doesn’t work when applicants no longer live where they grew up.

‘Diverse viewpoints’

Cunningham said it’s understandable in a community of diverse viewpoints that people of goodwill have good-faith disagreements about the decision. He pointed to an opinion piece written by Charleston Law professor Nancy Zisk and published in The Post and Courier newspaper in Charleston. Zisk opined that the ruling majority ignored pleas from several universities that race — part of who we are — is an important factor to consider in the admissions process.

“Even if there is not a ‘race’ box to check, it simply cannot be removed from the lives we live and the stories we tell,” Zisk wrote. “And those stories are the stuff of personal statements and letters of recommendation.

“Will the Supreme Court ban those next?”

Hernandez said reactions are mixed at Campbell Law.

“Students and faculty have expressed disappointment because of the many opportunities that affirmative action has brought to underrepresented people, and the sense that these opportunities may be far fewer,” Hernandez said. “Others approve of the decision, citing a sense of ensuring that the playing field is now level for all.”

From Hernandez’s perspective, this ruling will not prohibit higher education institutions from thriving, evidenced by California’s recovery more than 25 years ago.

“The thing that I believe the [University of California] system did well was create a robust admissions policy that has withstood many contests in the courts,” Hernandez said. “By and large, the main critique of what the U.C. system did not do was market to their audience and let them know how valuable they were. Taking a page from that book, my peers and I feel very strongly about our common message to prospective students of all backgrounds: ‘The legal profession needs you.’”

Admissions alternatives

Cunningham, of Charleston, compared college admission to a pipeline or funnel that begins with prospective students interested in a specific degree program. He does not believe the Supreme Court’s decision affects “pipeline-building efforts.” He said that the law school routinely works with undergraduate colleges to encourage students to consider a career in law.

“Our pipeline-building even extends into the K-12 level through programs like our Street Law Clinic, where law students teach legal topics to students in Title I schools in part to get them interested in the law and see themselves as future attorneys,” Cunningham said. “Moreover, just as an applicant to college may write in a personal statement about his or her family’s legacy of attending that college, applicants are also free to write about their lived experiences with race and ethnicity and how they have affected their personal development and future outlook.”

Hernandez pointed to the holistic review employed by Campbell Law as the most common alternative to race-based admissions, allowing an applicant’s strengths to emerge from any portion of the application.

“As I mentioned before, and in anticipation of the Supreme Court decision, schools across the U.S. have implemented holistic reviews as an alternative before it was necessary,” Hernandez said. “Beyond that, individual institutions and their leadership are the source of examining alternatives that best suit their institutional culture and goals.”

Hernandez went on to say that he believes the decision to outlaw affirmative action might generate more diverse applicants as a “form of public response.”

“For example, this year’s Law School Admissions Council Forum in Washington, D.C., was just two weeks ago, and immediately followed the SCOTUS decision on affirmative action,” he said. “It was one of the most diverse and well-attended law school forums in my experience, and I believe that the Supreme Court inspired that.

“As far as recruiting, Campbell Law School will continue to stay the course of recruiting a broad range of applicants. The truth is that both underrepresented and majority populations stand to gain a great deal from one another by engaging.”

The decisions do not change Charleston Law’s shared commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion or the concrete steps the institution takes to advance those values, Cunningham said.

“The decisions also do not affect Charleston Law’s continued support of student organizations like the Black Law Students Association, Women in Law, and First Generation Law Students Association, to name a few, that contribute meaningfully to our campus culture in which students of all ethnicities and backgrounds work and hone their legal skills in an academically challenging environment,” he said.

The fear among many is that the ruling will decrease the representation of minorities and underrepresented groups in college, and that effect will trickle into law schools and the legal profession. According to the American Bar Association, just 10% of attorneys are Black or Hispanic (5% each), and non-Hispanic whites make up 86% of all lawyers in the United States. A voluntary survey in North Carolina suggests that 9% of attorneys in the state are African American, while a similar survey suggests that 7% of South Carolina attorneys are.

Despite the discrepancy, not everyone believes that the Supreme Court’s rulings in Harvard and UNC will be detrimental to the success of the legal industry.

Robert Goings of the Goings Law Firm in Columbia said that while it might not be popular to voice among some, many lawyers and constitutional scholars agree with the high court’s decisions. He said that nothing in the Constitution permits universities to base the admissions process on race.

“The holding of the Supreme Court will cause law school admissions to become more merit-based, and this will ultimately require law firms to hire and promote attorneys based on talent, skill, industry, experience and ambition, not just to meet a diversity quota,” he said. “Going forward, I would expect many lawsuits to be filed against ‘corporate America,’ especially the larger law firms, for Civil Rights Act violations due to enacting aggressive affirmative action hiring practices, diversity and inclusion programs that exclude, or other racially based hiring and promotion concepts.”