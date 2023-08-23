Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Judge blocks Tennessee House ban on signs

By: The Associated Press//August 23, 2023

Allison Polidor is escorted out of the room by Tennessee state troopers for holding a sign reading, "1 Kid > All The Guns," during a special session of the state legislature Tuesday in Nashville, Tenn. (The Tennessean)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee judge agreed Wednesday to temporarily block a new rule advanced by state House Republicans that banned the public from holding signs during floor and committee proceedings after three people with signs urging gun control were kicked out of a hearing Tuesday.

Nashville Chancellor Anne Martin handed down the ruling within hours of the filing of a lawsuit by the American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee on behalf of Allison Polidor, Maryam Abolfazli and Erica Bowton.

Republicans, who have a supermajority control in the House, advanced the new rule this week during a special session that was called by Gov. Bill Lee in reaction to a Nashville school shooting in March.

A hearing on the temporary injunction has been scheduled for Sept. 5. However, lawmakers are expected to adjourn by Thursday.

