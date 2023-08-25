Qantas orders 12 Dreamliners from North Charleston plant

NORTH CHARLESTON — Australia’s Qantas Group has chosen Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner to modernize its widebody fleet to modernize its widebody fleet with an order for four 787-9 and eight 787-10 airplanes.

Boeing and Qantas said in a news release today the Dreamliner’s enhanced fuel efficiency and environmental performance is pivotal to the carrier’s global growth strategy to reduce its carbon emissions over the next decade.

“This is another multi-billion-dollar investment in the national carrier, and it’s great news for our customers and our people,” Alan Joyce, Qantas Group CEO, said in the news release. “The 787 and the GE engines fitted to them are thoroughly proven and extremely capable.”

The 787 enables Qantas to meet its near- and long-term sustainability goals, reducing fuel use and emissions by up to 25% and featuring quieter engines compared to previous generation jets, the company said in the release. The airplanes are also capable of flying on a blend of Sustainable Aviation Fuel, an important pathway to reducing emissions. The new order is part of Qantas’ major fleet renewal program that is significantly increasing the carrier’s overall fuel efficiency each year.

“With its market-leading environmental performance, the 787 Dreamliner is central to Qantas’ unwavering commitment to operate one of the most sustainable and capable fleets in the airline industry,” Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, said in the release. “Both the 787-9 and 787-10 offer enhanced efficiency, flexibility and passenger comfort to connect Australia and destinations around the world.”

Capable of flying an expansive international route network, the operating economics of the 787 family enables Qantas to open new routes and add more flights to its existing network, the company said. The 787-9 can fly up to 7,565 nautical miles, connecting Australia to North America and Europe. The larger 787-10 with a range of 6,330 nautical miles, will enable the airline to serve many popular international and regional routes. Currently, Qantas has a fleet of 14 787-9 jets.

Boeing South Carolina is the home of the 787 Dreamliner, where crews fabricate, assemble and deliver the 787-8, 787-9 and 787-10 to customers all over the world. The North Charleston facilities are also home to Boeing Research & Technology, IT Center of Excellence, Propulsion Systems, Interior Responsibility Center and Engineering Design Center. The site has 300 suppliers across the state, according to the company website.