Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Court-martial set for former National Guard commander

By: The Associated Press//August 28, 2023

Home>News>

Court-martial set for former National Guard commander

Court-martial set for former National Guard commander

By: The Associated Press//August 28, 2023

CONCORD, N.H. — A court-martial has been scheduled early next year for a New Hampshire National Guard officer who is expected to be charged with assault and sexual harassment, according to the U.S. Army.

Lt. Col. Mark Patterson, of Weare, New Hampshire, led a battalion serving on the southern U.S. border. He deployed with his unit in October 2022 and was assigned to Joint Task Force North, which supports the U.S. Border Patrol, Maj. Micah Maxwell, a spokesman for U.S. Army North, said.

In January, the Army started an investigation and Patterson, then commander, was reassigned to staff officer, Maxwell said on Sunday. The investigation concluded in May and Patterson is expected to be charged with assault consummated by a battery; sexual harassment; maltreatment of subordinates; conduct unbecoming an officer and a gentlemen and violating general orders, Maxwell said.

Joseph Jordan, a lawyer for Patterson, said in an emailed statement: “Not everything is as it appears. There are individuals on the charge sheet who are not telling the complete truth about the nature of their relationship with our client. We continue to work towards the best resolution possible under the circumstances.”

Patterson has not yet been arraigned, Maxwell said. The court-martial has been scheduled for Jan. 22, 2024, he said.

Related Content

Murdaugh to plead guilty in theft case

COLUMBIA — Convicted murderer and former South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh has agreed to plead guilty to[...]

August 28, 2023

Yale settles lawsuit over students’ mental health, studies

Yale University and a student group announced Friday that they've reached a settlement in a federal lawsuit th[...]

August 28, 2023

Qantas orders 12 Dreamliners from North Charleston plant

NORTH CHARLESTON — Australia’s Qantas Group has chosen Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner to modernize its widebody[...]

August 25, 2023

AG: Boards must follow state transgender policy

RICHMOND, Va. — Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin's new model policies for the treatment of transgende[...]

August 25, 2023

Murdaugh friend pleads guilty to second slate of charges

KINGSTREE — Convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh 's old college buddy has pleaded guilty to a second set of char[...]

August 25, 2023

Judge orders new trial in ’93 slaying case

A judge has ordered new trials for two men convicted of murdering a woman in 1993 inside her home near Buffalo[...]

August 25, 2023

Business Law

See all Business Law News

The Power List

Commentary

See all Commentary

Polls

How Is My Site?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...