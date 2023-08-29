Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Georgia bank moves HQ to Spartanburg

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires//August 29, 2023

SPARTANBURG — A Georgia-based financial center announced its opening of its second South Carolina branch on Spartanburg’s Main Street, which also will serve as the corporate headquarters of Southern Financial Corp.

The Southern Bank new branch is at 468 E. Main St. in downtown Spartanburg. The 3,800-square foot structure has a sizable parking lot for customers and a single-car drive-thru. The Southern Bank renovated the space to create offices, meeting spaces, a safekeeping room with deposit boxes, and a new facade for the building’s exterior, according to a news release.

“We are thrilled to be opening Southern Financial Corp.’s headquarters and The Southern Bank’s second operating branch in the state,” said Jamin Hujik, Southern Financial Corp. and The Southern Bank CEO. “As a Spartanburg resident, I am proud of The Southern Bank’s ability to be a part of Spartanburg’s growth and continue our expansion into the Upstate.”

This latest opening continues The Southern Bank’s goal of filling the community banking gap in South Carolina by opening new branches across the Upstate region, a news release says. Along with the Spartanburg branch, The Southern Bank operates an additional branch in Greenville, with a branch in Aiken under construction.

