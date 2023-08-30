Beatty issues instructions as Idalia nears

A satellite image taken at 11:21 a.m. Wednesday and provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Hurricane Idalia as it moves into the Southeast. (Associated Press)

South Carolina’s top jurist has warned lawyers and others in the legal to be wary of Hurricane Idalia as it marches inland after making landfall Wednesday in Florida.

In a memo posted on the court orders section of the South Carolina Judicial Branch’s website, Supreme Court Chief Justice Donald W. Beatty told judges at all levels, registers of deeds and court system staffers to look to local government officials for guidance on possible interruptions to work schedules.

“Because weather conditions may vary throughout the state,” Beatty wrote, “all state judicial officers and employees should follow the decisions made by their respective county government officials regarding office delays or closings.”

He also outlined procedural steps that local courts should take:

“Judges assigned to counties operating as normal should be flexible in granting continuances to attorneys and parties who experience personal issues caused by the weather conditions that prevent their appearance in court.

“Despite the above, the chief judges for administrative purposes at all levels may direct that certain matters or proceedings go forward despite the closure or delay, and shall ensure that bond hearings continue to be conducted at least once a day, if conditions are safe to do so.”

Gov. Henry McMaster has declared a state of emergency, the chief justice wrote. He also told court officials to check the State Emergency Management Division website at scemd.org/closings for information on closings.

As of 2:45 p.m., the site listed the following closings: