The court clarifies that a mere scintilla of evidence is insufficient to defeat a motion for summary judgment; instead, the non-movant must show that there is a genuine issue of material fact. In this case, the plaintiff-contractor forecasted evidence that it wrote a check to pay for parts during the 90 days before it perfected its mechanic’s lien by serving defendants with a statement pursuant to S.C. Code Ann. § 29-5-90. This was insufficient to create a genuine issue of material fact as to whether plaintiff perfected the lien within 90 days after plaintiff ceased to labor on or furnish labor or materials for defendants’ building or structure.

We modify and affirm the Court of Appeals’ decision affirming summary judgment for defendants.

Defendants retained plaintiff to procure cabinets from Crystal Cabinets and to install the cabinets in defendants’ home. When plaintiff delivered the cabinets, defendants refused to accept them and refused to pay the final one-third of the contract price.

The following dates are important. The cabinets were delivered to defendants’ home on May 20, 2015. Plaintiff’s sole member—Patricia Comose— accompanied an installer to defendants’ home on May 21 for the purpose of installing the cabinets. The cabinets were not installed.

On June 18, a Crystal Cabinets representative informed Comose that defendants did not want Comose involved any further. According to Comose, “In mid-June 2015 I was taken off the job.”

On August 18, the Crystal Cabinets representative emailed Comose telling her Crystal Cabinets had also been removed from the job. “We’ve been fired,” the email stated, “Everything is done.”

On September 29, Comose wrote a check for $550.61 to pay for parts of the cabinets she had ordered on an unknown previous date. Plaintiff served the § 29-5-90 statement on defendants on November 17, 2015. Ninety days before November 17 is August 19.

The only event within 90 days before November 17 is the September 29 check Comose wrote to pay for cabinet parts she previously ordered. Ordering parts for the cabinets may very well qualify as “to labor on or furnish labor or materials for” under § 29-5-90, and if that event occurred within 90 days of serving the § 29-5-90 statement, the statement would have been timely and the lien perfected. However, writing a check to pay for parts previously ordered does not qualify as “to labor on or furnish labor or materials for.”

While the writing of the check on September 29 is some evidence—a scintilla—of when Comose ordered the parts, it does not provide a meaningful factual basis on which a factfinder could determine if the parts were ordered within or before the 90 -day time frame. Comose specifically testified she did not remember why she wrote the check on September 29, and she did not know the date the parts were ordered. The writing of the check on September 29 does not create a reasonable inference that she ordered the parts within 90 days of the service of the § 29-5-90 statement. Thus, the factfinder would be required to speculate to determine whether plaintiff perfected its lien in a timely manner. Under this circumstance, plaintiff failed to establish a genuine issue of material fact, and defendants were entitled to summary judgment as a matter of law.

Modified and affirmed.

Kitchen Planners, LLC v. Friedman (Lawyers Weekly No. 010-048-23, 7 pp.) (John Few, J.) Appealed from Richland County Circuit Court (Robert Hood, J.) On writ of certiorari to the Court of Appeals. Christopher Kenney, petitioner; Charles Krawczyk for respondents. South Carolina Supreme Court