In this case involving criminal sexual conduct with a minor, some of the state’s evidence was circumstantial, so the trial court erred by declining to instruct the jury pursuant to State v. Logan, 405 S.C. 83, 747 S.E.2d 444 (2013). Nevertheless, since most of the state’s evidence was direct – including the minor victim’s testimony about defendant’s sexual abuse of her – the error was harmless.

We reverse the Court of Appeals’ decision, which reversed defendant’s convictions, and remand to that court for consideration of defendant’s other arguments on appeal.

State v. Dent (Lawyers Weekly No. 010-047-23, 6 pp.) (John Kittredge, J.) Appealed from Beaufort County Circuit Court (Alex Kinlaw, J.) Alan McCrory Wilson, William Blitch and Isaac McDuffie Stone for petitioner-respondent; Charles Grose for respondent-petitioner. South Carolina Supreme Court