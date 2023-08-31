Idalia upends court schedules in several counties

Jonathan Holland, left, and Daniel Cutcliffe, work in the rain to fill sandbags provided by the city of Charleston in preparation for Hurricane Idalia on Wednesday at Hampton Park in Charleston. (The Post and Courier)

Courts in many South Carolina are closed or are adjusting their schedules for today in the wake of Hurricane Idalia.

The storm, which had been downgraded to a tropical storm, was about 60 miles west of Charleston at 8 p.m. Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center said. It was moving northeast at 21 mph, the Associated Press reported, and was forecast to pass over Charleston early this morning before turning east and heading out to the Atlantic Ocean.

Idalia spawned a tornado that briefly touched down in the Charleston suburb of Goose Creek, the National Weather Service said. Two people were slightly hurt.

North Myrtle Beach, Garden City, and Edisto Island reported ocean water flowing over sand dunes and spilling onto beachfront streets Wednesday night, the AP reported. In Charleston, the storm surge topped the seawall that protects the historic downtown.

Idalia shuttered courts in a several counties Wednesday, and its effects will still be felt today.

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division compiled a county-by-county list offices that will be closed, open or have their openings delayed today. The website says that state offices “follow the same weather hazard decisions made by county government officials where the state offices are located.”

According to the website at 11 p.m. Wednesday, offices will be closed today in the following counties: Allendale, Beaufort, Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester, Hampton, Jasper and Marion.

The following counties have delayed openings:

Until 10 a.m.: Aiken, Horry, Kershaw and Sumter.

Until 10:30 a.m.: Clarendon, Florence and Lee.

Until 11 a.m.: Bamberg, Calhoun, Darlington, Dillon and Orangeburg.

Until noon: Marlboro.

By two hours: Williamsburg,

By four hours: Georgetown.

The following counties will operate on a normal schedule: Abbeville, Anderson, Barnwell, Cherokee, Chester, Chesterfield, Edgefield, Fairfield, Greenville, Greenwood, Lancaster, Laurens, Lexington, McCormick, Newberry, Oconee, Pickens, Richland, Saluda, Spartanburg, Union and York.