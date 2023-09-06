Former ports executive joins Charleston engineering firm

A longtime Charleston port executive has joined Davis & Floyd Inc., an engineering, planning, and landscape architecture firm, as its director of business development.

Marion Bull will promote the firm’s strategic plan of focusing on client service and growing its brand across the Southeast, a Davis & Floyd news release stated. He is based in the firm’s Charleston office.

“We are excited to add a business development professional of Marion’s caliber,” Davis & Floyd President Josh Fowler said in the release. “His experience and leadership will be instrumental in helping us drive strategic initiatives while continuing to focus on client service. Additionally, he brings with him energy, creativity, and a collaborative spirit that will permeate throughout our entire organization.”

Bull joins Davis & Floyd with 30-plus years of business development and marketing experience recruiting port-dependent clients to South Carolina, according to the release. While working for the South Carolina Ports Authority, he played a key role in making the Port of Charleston the fastest growing port in the U.S. over the last 10 years.

Instrumental in developing and communicating the unique SC Ports brand of port service, he recruited Fortune 100 and household brand name firms to South Carolina with an emphasis on automotive manufacturing, consumer goods distribution, and cold chain facilities, the release stated. He was actively involved in recruiting industrial capital to the state for the development of industrial parks and speculative buildings. He also coordinated SC Ports’ economic development efforts with SC Department of Commerce, regional and county allies, and private stakeholders.

Bull served on the South Carolina Economic Developers’ Association board of directors, the release stated. He has decades of involvement with and is past-Chairman of the South Carolina International Trade Conference. He holds a bachelor’s degree in advertising and public relations from the University of South Carolina and is a 2002 graduate of Leadership South Carolina.

“I am honored to join the Davis & Floyd family, especially at this time,” Bull said in the release. “Energy, manufacturing, distribution, infrastructure, residential — it is all changing so fast and it is thrilling to be part of this decisive moment. I am all-in on the vision that Stephen Davis, Davis & Floyd Chairman and CEO, and this leadership team have developed to build on the firm’s legacy to drive the innovative, breakthrough solutions our clients need in this new era.”