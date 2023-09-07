Upstate city lands region’s first Class A industrial park

The Atlas at Inland Port Greer industrial park is a joint venture of Warhaft Group and Atlas Capital Group.

Developers announced the completion of the Upstate’s first Class A small-scale multi-tenant industrial park in Greer.

The groundbreaking 150,000-square-foot Atlas at Inland Port Greer is the joint venture of Warhaft Group and Atlas Capital Group, according to a news release.

Atlas leased nearly 60,000 square feet of space in the park before its completion, which accounts for more than one-third of the total available space.

“This achievement further solidifies the Upstate’s position as an industrial destination,” the news release said.

The industrial park offers a combination of amenities typically reserved for larger facilities with features such as curb appeal and modular space, designed to create an inviting atmosphere for tenants and their customers, the release said. Spanning across 15 landscaped acres, the park boasts more than 1,500 feet of unobstructed visibility on Genoble Road.

The building features modern architecture and colors, and subdivided space begins at 8,400 square feet and can be combined up to 92,500 square feet.

“Atlas at Inland Port Greer stands as a testament to our unwavering commitment to creating exceptional industrial spaces that perfectly align with the evolving needs of businesses in the Upstate,” Warren Zinn, principal of Atlas Capital Group, said in the release. “Our deliberate focus on providing big industry amenities at scale is a reflection of our dedication to setting a new standard of excellence in the market, meeting businesses where they are. The timing is ideal to introduce something truly unique for the area while the local economy continues to grow.”

Atlas is in an opportunity zone and within a multicounty industrial park within minutes of Inland Port Greer, BMW Manufacturing, Interstate 85, and Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport. The park features large truck courtyards, wide driveways, parking, and an abundance of dock doors for site access for its tenants, the release said.

“Atlas at Inland Port Greer represents a pinnacle of thoughtful design and functionality, catering to the diverse needs of businesses, regardless of their size,” Dean Warhaft, principal of Warhaft Group, said in the release. “With our strategic location and unmatched site access, we are confident that Atlas will become the premier choice for businesses seeking accommodating industrial space in the Upstate.”