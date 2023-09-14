Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

District pays $27M to settle lawsuit over deadly assault

By: The Associated Press//September 14, 2023

Home>News>

District pays $27M to settle lawsuit over deadly assault

Juana Salcedo, aunt and guardian of 13-year-old Diego Stolz, cries at a news conference Oct. 29, 2019, at Riverside, Calif., announcing the family has started legal proceedings against the Moreno Valley Unified School District in the teen’s death. (The Orange County Register file)

District pays $27M to settle lawsuit over deadly assault

By: The Associated Press//September 14, 2023

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. — A Southern California school district has agreed to pay $27 million to settle a lawsuit by the family of an eighth-grade boy who died after being assaulted by two other students at a middle school four years ago.

The settlement with the Moreno Valley Unified School District was announced Wednesday by lawyers for relatives of Diego Stolz, 13, who was sucker-punched at Landmark Middle School in September 2019.

One of the teens struck the teenager in the head from behind and he fell, hitting his head against a pillar. The teens then continued punching Stolz, who died nine days later from a brain injury. The attack was recorded on video.

Dave Ring, an attorney for the Stolz family, said the boy’s death would have been preventable if there was an anti-bullying policy in place at the school about 65 miles east of Los Angeles.

“Schools need to realize that bullying can never be tolerated and that any complaints of bullying and assault must be taken seriously,” Ring said in a news release.

School officials will not be commenting on the settlement, district representative Anahi Velasco said in an email Wednesday. The district said previously that it changed its bullying reporting system and its training for employees. Also the school’s principal and vice principal were replaced.

The family’s wrongful-death lawsuit claimed that Stolz complained to the assistant principal that he was being bullied before the assault that killed him.

The assailants, who were 14 at the time of the attack, entered the equivalent of guilty pleas in juvenile court to involuntary manslaughter and assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury.

The teens spent 47 days in juvenile custody. A judge declined to sentence them to more jail time, but ordered that they undergo anger management therapy.

t

Related Content

New Hampshire won’t block Trump from primary ballot

CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire's top election official said Wednesday he will not invoke an amendment to the [...]

September 13, 2023

California will intervene in homeless encampments court case

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Tuesday the state will intervene in an ongoing federa[...]

September 13, 2023

Illinois puts end to cash bail next week

CHICAGO — It took 4½ months for Shannon Ross' life to unravel. Ross, who describes himself as Indigenous[...]

September 13, 2023

Boeing grant will help provide affordable housing

Aeronautics giant Boeing has awarded a $250,000 grant to the Coastal Community Foundation for affordable housi[...]

September 13, 2023

Paxton impeachment trial verdict could come this week

AUSTIN, Texas — How much does an extramarital affair matter to whether Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton kee[...]

September 13, 2023

Gun-rights advocates challenge Grisham’s order

ALBUQUERQUE — Customers filed in and out of Mark Abramson's gun shop on the outskirts of Albuquerque as outr[...]

September 13, 2023

Business Law

See all Business Law News

The Power List

Commentary

See all Commentary

Polls

How Is My Site?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...