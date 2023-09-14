VIDEO: Lawyer ponders future of reproductive rights

Susanna Birdsong, the general counsel and vice president of compliance for Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, is very familiar with the controversies surrounding abortion and other reproductive rights issues. In a video available now that will accompany the profile of her to be posted at sclawyersweekly.com, she discusses the state of reproductive freedom her three daughters might experience once they are adults now that Roe v. Wade, the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision that legalized the procedure nationwide, has been overturned. In the video, her comments include:

• “When I think about the future of access to abortion and of reproductive freedom in this country and in North Carolina, of course I think about my three kids a lot, my three girls.”

• “We have conversations with them all the time about being in control of your own body.”

• “I think that extends to everything that I’m working on every day – the ability to control your own body, the ability to say yes or no, the ability to decide to be pregnant or not is something that I want them to have the ability to do.”

• “I don’t know what the future looks like in terms of abortion access in America. I think it depends on us writ large and what we do next.”

Watch for Birdsong’s profile to be published later this month in the print edition of North Carolina Lawyers Weekly and to be posted online soon at sclawyersweekly.com.

To subscribe to the magazine or website, call 877-615-9536 or go to sclawyersweekly.com/subscribe.