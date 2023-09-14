Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

By: Ross Chandler//September 14, 2023

VIDEO: New SCAJ president Killoren talks barriers to the court system

By: Ross Chandler//September 14, 2023

Tom Killoren Jr., a personal injury lawyer with KD Trial Lawyers in Spartanburg, recently was sworn in as president of the South Carolina Association for Justice. The group seeks “to ensure that the little guy is heard, and Killoren is part of that effort,” Rasmus Jorgensen reports in the 5 Questions profile in the September edition of South Carolina Lawyers Weekly.

Accompanying the profile, which will soon be posted on sclawyersweekly.com, is a video available now in which Killoren lays out the need for lawyers to be more willing to help South Carolinians who need advice in cases that can go overlooked by the legal community. His remarks include:

• “Really, the barrier to the court system is the ability to have a lawyer represent those people in court.”

• “I would get somebody to represent litigants or South Carolinians in court when there are cases that a lawyer doesn’t want to take.”

• “I think really as a state and lawyers in the state we need to do a better job of getting litigants who need help with issues that may not be as financially rewarding or sexy to some of us so that they can get a chance to get justice.”

Watch for Killoren’s 5 Questions profile to be published later this month in the print edition of South Carolina Lawyers Weekly and to be posted online soon at sclawyersweekly.com.

