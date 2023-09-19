Global tech company opens $56M US headquarters at Lugoff

STL, a global optical and digital solutions company, has launched its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Lugoff, dubbed the “Palmetto plant.”

Named after the state tree of South Carolina, the facility, also designated as STL’s North American headquarters, symbolizes STL’s commitment to the U.S. market, the release stated.

The Palmetto plant was inaugurated Gov. Henry McMaster, in the presence of government dignitaries, key customers and representatives from the local chambers of commerce, the release stated.

This strategic investment and expansion efforts in the U.S. further reinforce STL’s commitment to the Make in America vision, the release stated Addressing the market demand for 5G, FTTx, and the push for rural broadband, the Palmetto plant, spanning over 168,000 square feet, specializes in future-ready optical solutions, including high fiber count cables with smaller diameters.

The emphasis will also extend to pioneering designs, notably high-capacity ribbonized cables and ruggedized designs for rural deployments, the release stated. To help operators tackle the industry-wide skills shortage, the new Lugoff facility is also prioritizing optical connectivity products that are simple to deploy, monitor, and maintain. Additionally, comprehensive on-site testing aligned with industry-standard GR20 guidelines ensures the high quality and reliability of its products.

“Our new cable plant in Lugoff, South Carolina, is a testament to our commitment to the U.S. market and our customers in North America,” Paul Atkinson, CEO, optical networking business at STL, said in the release. “This facility mirrors our ethos and STL’s larger purpose – of Transforming Billions of Lives by Connecting the World. I am excited to see its impact on America’s rural connectivity and digital landscape.”

STL has committed to being Net zero by 2030, the release stated. Following in the footsteps of STL’s other global manufacturing units, the Lugoff facility also aims to achieve zero waste and reduce energy consumption progressively.

The Palmetto plant employs over 150 people, including skilled manufacturing associates and seasoned industry specialists leading the company’s North American operations.

“The inauguration of STL’s manufacturing plant marks a significant stride forward for our state’s broadband efforts and will provide new opportunities for our people in Kershaw County,” McMaster said in the release. “South Carolina has built a national reputation as a leader in broadband expansion, and with STL establishing operations in South Carolina, that reputation will only expand.”

From glass to fiber, cabling, and optical connectivity, STL is one of only six players worldwide with end-to-end capabilities in this space, the release stated. The company works closely with regional and national players and with industry associations like the FBA and the Power and Communication Contractors Association to create meaningful impact at scale.