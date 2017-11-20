Quantcast
85-year-old who was Tasered settles for $900K (access required)

85-year-old who was Tasered settles for $900K (access required)

By: Phillip Bantz November 20, 2017

The city of Kingstree and its insurer have agreed to pay $900,000 to an 86-year-old man who was zapped with a police officer’s Taser during a traffic stop and ended up in intensive care in a medically induced coma. Officer Stephen Sweikata had asserted that he used his Taser on Albert Chatfield to save him from ...

