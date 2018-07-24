Suit: Mount Pleasant water utility overcharges businesses

MOUNT PLEASANT (AP) A lawsuit alleges that the water and sewer system in a South Carolina town is overcharging commercial customers.

The Post and Courier reports that the state civil court lawsuit against Mount Pleasant Waterworks seeks class-action status and refunds from the water and sewer utility.

At issue is the monthly “basic facilities charge” commercial customers pay. Each business is assigned a certain water and sewage capacity based on what they are expected to use. The lawsuit claims that the lead plaintiff, Snee Farm Lakes Homeowners Association, and other businesses use far less water and sewage service than they are charged for.

A lawyer for Mount Pleasant Waterworks says customers already can appeal to the utility if they believe they are overcharged. The utility is seeking dismissal of the lawsuit.

