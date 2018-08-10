Biological parents sue foster parents over toddler’s death

GREENVILLE (AP) The biological parents of a 2-year-old boy who fell into a pool and died in 2016 are suing the boy’s foster parents.

The Greenville News reports two lawsuits were filed Aug. 6 on behalf of Njamena Wilcox and William Patrick Henry against Travis and Rebecca Wagner. Attorney Theo Mitchell says the biological family is seeking wrongful death and survival action damages.

Za’Marion Wilcox fell into a community pool in September 2016 and died despite rescue efforts. He had been in the Wagners’ care for two weeks and was their fifth foster child. Court records say Travis Wagner pleaded guilty to unlawful neglect in the death and was sentenced to probation.

The lawsuits also name the home owner’s association that controlled the pool and the Greenville County Department of Social Services.

