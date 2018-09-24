Quantcast
Smith Moore Leatherwood ties knot with Fox Rothschild

By: David Donovan September 24, 2018

  The law firm Smith Moore Leatherwood has announced that it will merge with the national law firm Fox Rothschild effective Nov. 1. Smith Moore has six offices, including one in Greenville, which will bear the Fox Rothschild name after the merger. Fox Rothschild has 27 offices and over 900 attorneys nationwide, but this is the firm’s ...

