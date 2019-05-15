Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Time for deficient notice suit runs with sale, not notice (access required)

Time for deficient notice suit runs with sale, not notice (access required)

By: Matt Chaney May 15, 2019

The statute of limitations on a claim of deficient notice of disposition of collateral under Article 9 of the Uniform Commercial Code begins only when the property has been disposed of, the South Carolina Supreme Court has ruled in a 4-1 decision. The ruling means that property owners who have possessions taken due to non-payment and ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo