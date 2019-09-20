Quantcast
Family of boy who drowned in apartment pool settles lawsuit for $6M  (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo September 20, 2019

  The parents of a 3-year-old boy who drowned after he entered an apartment complex pool through an unlocked gate has settled a lawsuit against the complex for $6 million, the family’s attorneys report. On May 18, 2018, the toddler was playing on a tennis court with his two young cousins at the apartment complex in Hanahan ...

