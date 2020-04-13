Quantcast
Lawyers in the News – April 13

By: David Donovan April 13, 2020

Nexsen Pruet has announced the addition of two health care attorneys to its Columbia office. Darra James Coleman joins as special counsel and Alice Harris joins as a member. Coleman previously served as chief advice counsel and policy counsel for the South Carolina Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation. Harris assists hospitals, health care systems, physicians, and post-acute care providers.

YCRLAW in Charleston announced that two new associates, Christian Fober and Matt Harrison, have joined the firm and will practice primarily in its trucking and transportation practice group.

Mary Hunter Beasley has joined Ryan Beasley Law, a criminal defense law firm in Greenville. She previously worked for the 13th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

