Constitutional – Short-term aerial surveillance allowed to continue (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff November 30, 2020

Where Baltimore’s short-term aerial surveillance program does not target particular individuals or violate a reasonable expectation of privacy, and seeks to meet a serious law enforcement need without burdening constitutional rights, the denial of community activists’ request for a preliminary injunction was affirmed. Background Plaintiffs appeal the district court’s denial of their request for a preliminary injunction ...

